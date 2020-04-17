4029 14th Ave S Apt 12G

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available September 1st!



Awesome corner unit 2 BR/1 full bath condo in a quiet building in the Lake Nokomis area! This home features stainless steel appliances, fresh paint, and gorgeous hardwood floors!



Both bedrooms are good sized with plenty of closet space.



Enjoy the outdoor pool on those hot summer days!



Located in a super convenient location, close to Minnehaha Parkway, Lake Nokomis, the light rail, shopping, dining and entertainment.



Two off-street parking spaces available.



Pet policy: One cat allowed. Sorry, no dogs per association rules. $300 pet deposit and $30 pet rent.



Heat, water, sewer and trash all INCLUDED in rent!



Rental Requirements:



This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs

One cat allowed

No smoking

Max 5 of occupants

Available September 1st

Two off-street parking spots available



Income must be 3x the amount of rent

No evictions

No criminal history

Good rental history

Application fee is $40 per adult



Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478 with questions or to set up a showing