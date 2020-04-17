4029 14th Ave S Apt 12G

Amenities
Available September 1st!
Awesome corner unit 2 BR/1 full bath condo in a quiet building in the Lake Nokomis area! This home features stainless steel appliances, fresh paint, and gorgeous hardwood floors!
Both bedrooms are good sized with plenty of closet space.
Enjoy the outdoor pool on those hot summer days!
Located in a super convenient location, close to Minnehaha Parkway, Lake Nokomis, the light rail, shopping, dining and entertainment.
Two off-street parking spaces available.
Pet policy: One cat allowed. Sorry, no dogs per association rules. $300 pet deposit and $30 pet rent.
Heat, water, sewer and trash all INCLUDED in rent!
Rental Requirements:
This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs
One cat allowed
No smoking
Max 5 of occupants
Available September 1st
Two off-street parking spots available
Income must be 3x the amount of rent
No evictions
No criminal history
Good rental history
Application fee is $40 per adult
Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478 with questions or to set up a showing