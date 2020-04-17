All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated August 26 2019 at 7:35 AM

4029 14th Ave S Apt 12G

4029 14th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

4029 14th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Bancroft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available September 1st!

Awesome corner unit 2 BR/1 full bath condo in a quiet building in the Lake Nokomis area! This home features stainless steel appliances, fresh paint, and gorgeous hardwood floors!

Both bedrooms are good sized with plenty of closet space.

Enjoy the outdoor pool on those hot summer days!

Located in a super convenient location, close to Minnehaha Parkway, Lake Nokomis, the light rail, shopping, dining and entertainment.

Two off-street parking spaces available.

Pet policy: One cat allowed. Sorry, no dogs per association rules. $300 pet deposit and $30 pet rent.

Heat, water, sewer and trash all INCLUDED in rent!

Rental Requirements:

This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs
One cat allowed
No smoking
Max 5 of occupants
Available September 1st
Two off-street parking spots available

Income must be 3x the amount of rent
No evictions
No criminal history
Good rental history
Application fee is $40 per adult

Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478 with questions or to set up a showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4029 14th Ave S Apt 12G have any available units?
4029 14th Ave S Apt 12G doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4029 14th Ave S Apt 12G have?
Some of 4029 14th Ave S Apt 12G's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4029 14th Ave S Apt 12G currently offering any rent specials?
4029 14th Ave S Apt 12G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4029 14th Ave S Apt 12G pet-friendly?
Yes, 4029 14th Ave S Apt 12G is pet friendly.
Does 4029 14th Ave S Apt 12G offer parking?
Yes, 4029 14th Ave S Apt 12G offers parking.
Does 4029 14th Ave S Apt 12G have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4029 14th Ave S Apt 12G offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4029 14th Ave S Apt 12G have a pool?
Yes, 4029 14th Ave S Apt 12G has a pool.
Does 4029 14th Ave S Apt 12G have accessible units?
No, 4029 14th Ave S Apt 12G does not have accessible units.
Does 4029 14th Ave S Apt 12G have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4029 14th Ave S Apt 12G has units with dishwashers.
