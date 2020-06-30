4028 20th Avenue South

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Completely remodeled Craftsman bungalow 1 block from Sibley Park. New kitchen, bathroom, and finished basement! Spacious and open floor plan on the main level. All floors have been professionally refinished, and entire interior/exterior has been painted. Basement has been finished to include a 3rd bedroom, family room, and mudroom off the 2-car attached garage. New roof has been placed on garage, serving as a solid foundation for new rubber membrane deck area off the back of home.

