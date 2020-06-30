All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated March 22 2020 at 5:36 PM

4028 20th Avenue South

4028 20th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

4028 20th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Standish

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Completely remodeled Craftsman bungalow 1 block from Sibley Park. New kitchen, bathroom, and finished basement! Spacious and open floor plan on the main level. All floors have been professionally refinished, and entire interior/exterior has been painted. Basement has been finished to include a 3rd bedroom, family room, and mudroom off the 2-car attached garage. New roof has been placed on garage, serving as a solid foundation for new rubber membrane deck area off the back of home.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4028 20th Avenue South have any available units?
4028 20th Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4028 20th Avenue South have?
Some of 4028 20th Avenue South's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4028 20th Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
4028 20th Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4028 20th Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 4028 20th Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 4028 20th Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 4028 20th Avenue South offers parking.
Does 4028 20th Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4028 20th Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4028 20th Avenue South have a pool?
No, 4028 20th Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 4028 20th Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 4028 20th Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 4028 20th Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 4028 20th Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.

