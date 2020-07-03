All apartments in Minneapolis
4023 14th Ave S

4023 14th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

4023 14th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Bancroft

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/499411c0fd ----
Beautiful 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo in Excellent Standish Neighborhood of Minneapolis!!

This Home Includes:

- Spacious Bedroom

- Tons of Windows Providing Excellent Natural Lighting

- Plenty of Storage Space

- A Shared Pool

- 1 Designated Parking Spot with Plenty of On Street Parking

- Located in a Quiet Neighborhood

- Close to Lake Nokomis, Parks, Hiawatha Golf Course, and Airport

- Close to Restaurants- Marla\'s Caribbean Cuisine, Colossal Cafe, Mei Inn, Matt\'s Bar, Jakeeno\'s Pizza & Pasta and More!!

Please Contact VSM REAL ESTATE Today to Schedule Your Showing Now!!!!
651-447-7368 rentals@vsmrealestate.com

Additional Terms:

1. 12 months or longer lease term

2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18

3. This property is NOT section 8 approved.

4. Tenant paid utilities: electricity, phone, internet, and cable.

5. Pets are conditional with a nonrefundable pet fee. CATS ONLY. (Amount of nonrefundable fee and acceptance of pet to be determined; see agent for details).

6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application.

7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction.

Cable ready, Microwave, Air conditioning, Refrigerator, Laundry room / hookups, Oven / range, Heat - oil

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4023 14th Ave S have any available units?
4023 14th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4023 14th Ave S have?
Some of 4023 14th Ave S's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4023 14th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
4023 14th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4023 14th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 4023 14th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 4023 14th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 4023 14th Ave S offers parking.
Does 4023 14th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4023 14th Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4023 14th Ave S have a pool?
Yes, 4023 14th Ave S has a pool.
Does 4023 14th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 4023 14th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 4023 14th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 4023 14th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.

