4023 14th Ave S

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Beautiful 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo in Excellent Standish Neighborhood of Minneapolis!!



This Home Includes:



- Spacious Bedroom



- Tons of Windows Providing Excellent Natural Lighting



- Plenty of Storage Space



- A Shared Pool



- 1 Designated Parking Spot with Plenty of On Street Parking



- Located in a Quiet Neighborhood



- Close to Lake Nokomis, Parks, Hiawatha Golf Course, and Airport



- Close to Restaurants- Marla\'s Caribbean Cuisine, Colossal Cafe, Mei Inn, Matt\'s Bar, Jakeeno\'s Pizza & Pasta and More!!



Please Contact VSM REAL ESTATE Today to Schedule Your Showing Now!!!!

651-447-7368 rentals@vsmrealestate.com



Additional Terms:



1. 12 months or longer lease term



2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18



3. This property is NOT section 8 approved.



4. Tenant paid utilities: electricity, phone, internet, and cable.



5. Pets are conditional with a nonrefundable pet fee. CATS ONLY. (Amount of nonrefundable fee and acceptance of pet to be determined; see agent for details).



6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application.



7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction.



