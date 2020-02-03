401 2nd Street N

Amenities

Come live in the heart of the North Loop in one of the best buildings the neighborhood has to offer, 5th Ave Lofts! This 2BR, 2BA features over 1300 square feet of open concept living space, gourmet kitchen with stainless/granite/island with breakfast bar/, upgraded lighting package, large master suite with huge walk in closet and master bath, 10 ft. ceilings, tons of in-unit storage, and more! Included in rent: Indoor heated parking, storage unit, water/sewer/trash, gas, heating, air conditioning, basic cable and internet.