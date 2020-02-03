All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 401 2nd Street N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
401 2nd Street N
Last updated May 30 2020 at 11:35 PM

401 2nd Street N

401 North 2nd Street · (612) 254-0149
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Warehouse District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

401 North 2nd Street, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Warehouse District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 120 · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1338 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Come live in the heart of the North Loop in one of the best buildings the neighborhood has to offer, 5th Ave Lofts! This 2BR, 2BA features over 1300 square feet of open concept living space, gourmet kitchen with stainless/granite/island with breakfast bar/, upgraded lighting package, large master suite with huge walk in closet and master bath, 10 ft. ceilings, tons of in-unit storage, and more! Included in rent: Indoor heated parking, storage unit, water/sewer/trash, gas, heating, air conditioning, basic cable and internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 2nd Street N have any available units?
401 2nd Street N has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 401 2nd Street N have?
Some of 401 2nd Street N's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 2nd Street N currently offering any rent specials?
401 2nd Street N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 2nd Street N pet-friendly?
No, 401 2nd Street N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 401 2nd Street N offer parking?
Yes, 401 2nd Street N does offer parking.
Does 401 2nd Street N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 2nd Street N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 2nd Street N have a pool?
No, 401 2nd Street N does not have a pool.
Does 401 2nd Street N have accessible units?
No, 401 2nd Street N does not have accessible units.
Does 401 2nd Street N have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 2nd Street N does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 401 2nd Street N?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cedars 94
2220 E Franklin Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55406
The Murals of LynLake
2833 Lyndale Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Solhavn / Soltva / NoLo Flats
602 North 1st St.
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Zest
5426 Nicollet Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55419
The Nic on Fifth
465 Nicollet Mall
Minneapolis, MN 55401
FIT Apartments
515 E Grant St
Minneapolis, MN 55404
East Village
1401 11th Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55404
The Miles Uptown
2837 Dupont Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity