4001 Bryant Avenue North

Location

4001 Bryant Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55412
Webber - Camden

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
some paid utils
walk in closets
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Another great listing from PRO Realty Services! Affordable and roomy with in unit laundry! Both bedrooms are spacious and the upper level bedroom features a large walk-in closet! Don't worry about snow emergencies with your one-stall garage!

Video Link: https://youtu.be/vypqBF8LKig

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water/Sewer & Trash.

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services today at 612-293-5809 with questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4001 Bryant Avenue North have any available units?
4001 Bryant Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4001 Bryant Avenue North have?
Some of 4001 Bryant Avenue North's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4001 Bryant Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
4001 Bryant Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4001 Bryant Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 4001 Bryant Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 4001 Bryant Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 4001 Bryant Avenue North offers parking.
Does 4001 Bryant Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4001 Bryant Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4001 Bryant Avenue North have a pool?
No, 4001 Bryant Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 4001 Bryant Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 4001 Bryant Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 4001 Bryant Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 4001 Bryant Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
