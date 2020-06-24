All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated March 20 2019 at 1:15 AM

3916 Snelling Avenue

3916 Snelling Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3916 Snelling Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55406
Howe

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Another fantastic listing by Renters Warehouse!! This 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom single family home located in South Minneapolis is available immediately!! The home features off street parking, in unit laundry, air conditioning, deck and fenced yard! Pets to be considered with an additional nonrefundable deposit - $300/pet!! Tenant responsible for additional utilities including water/electric/gas/trash as well as lawn maintenance and snow removal (Rent: $1295) (Security Deposit: $1295) (Lease admin fee $100). Lease terms: 12 month lease. Application fee: $30 per adult, $5 per household member under the age of 18.This property is not set up for section 8. To schedule a showing or get more information about this property go to

https://secure.rently.com/properties/858955?source=marketing . TO APPLY: (NOTE: Be sure to put the property address for which you are applying) https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/goalminnnesota_/tenantApplication.action
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3916 Snelling Avenue have any available units?
3916 Snelling Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 3916 Snelling Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3916 Snelling Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3916 Snelling Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3916 Snelling Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3916 Snelling Avenue offer parking?
No, 3916 Snelling Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3916 Snelling Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3916 Snelling Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3916 Snelling Avenue have a pool?
No, 3916 Snelling Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3916 Snelling Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3916 Snelling Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3916 Snelling Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3916 Snelling Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3916 Snelling Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3916 Snelling Avenue has units with air conditioning.
