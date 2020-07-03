3904 22nd Avenue South

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/559655507b ---- This wonderfully rehabbed 2 bedroom bungalow in Standish neighborhood has it all! Freshly painted inside, out and top to bottom! Relax out on the unique front terrace and overlook the well manicured lawn and plants. Step inside and the main level features a beautiful decorative fireplace, hardwood floors throughout the living room, formal dining room, and large bedrooms. Bathroom has also been recently updated with new fixtures and tile. Eat in kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, brand new countertops, and a cute breakfast booth. Tons of room in this partially finished basement, which features a bonus/basement living room, office, in unit storage, half bathroom, and laundry room. Fenced in and shaded backyard great for playing, or relaxing summertime activities. One car garage with remote included. Great \"walkability\" to neighborhood shops, restaurants, lake, park, golf course, and MORE!!! Tenant responsible for water/sewer/garbage, gas and electric. Must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening. See rental criteria here: http://www.rentalmanagementguys.com/rental-application-policies/ No pets, section 8 or smoking. Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.