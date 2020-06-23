3853 Portland Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 bedroom, 1 bathroom upper level duplex with office/den space. Unit has beautiful flooring, ceiling fans, and a washer and dryer! Bathroom includes a walk in shower and is connected to one of the bedrooms. Light pours in from the large windows to the high ceilings, lighting up over 1,000 finished sq feet.



Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=7&v=E0lJeMnOth4



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable, & Telephone, Water/Sewer & Trash.



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only. Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services at 612-547-9818 today with any questions or to schedule a showing!!



Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,145, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,145, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.