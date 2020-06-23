All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3853 Portland Avenue

3853 Portland Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3853 Portland Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Bryant

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom upper level duplex with office/den space. Unit has beautiful flooring, ceiling fans, and a washer and dryer! Bathroom includes a walk in shower and is connected to one of the bedrooms. Light pours in from the large windows to the high ceilings, lighting up over 1,000 finished sq feet.

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=7&v=E0lJeMnOth4

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable, & Telephone, Water/Sewer & Trash.

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only. Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services at 612-547-9818 today with any questions or to schedule a showing!!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,145, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,145, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3853 Portland Avenue have any available units?
3853 Portland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3853 Portland Avenue have?
Some of 3853 Portland Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3853 Portland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3853 Portland Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3853 Portland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3853 Portland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3853 Portland Avenue offer parking?
No, 3853 Portland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3853 Portland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3853 Portland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3853 Portland Avenue have a pool?
No, 3853 Portland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3853 Portland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3853 Portland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3853 Portland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3853 Portland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
