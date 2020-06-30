3826 Portland Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking internet access

Beautiful South Minneapolis/Bryant Neighborhood 4-Plex with new roof and siding. Spacious yard with back yard garden and plantings surrounding the property for a very personal, inviting ambiance. 4 Blocks to the new Seward extension CO-OP! I/2 block to Bus line.



About the apartment:

Recently renovated lower level apartment with two bedrooms and one bathroom. Beautiful, updated tile bathroom, freshly painted throughout. New stainless steel appliances, including gas oven and dishwasher, and washer/dryer in unit. This apartment is on a bike lane street (Portland Ave) with extremely convenient public transportation access. A one-of-a-kind apartment in a very conveniently located neighborhood and won't last long.



Available April, 2020

Online background check required for all tenants

$1,000 security deposit due at lease signing

Up to 2 pets allowed (extra $50/month per pet)

Dedicated off-street parking space available (included in rent)

Gas (including heat), water, and trash/recycling included in rent. Electricity, cable and internet are the responsibility of the tenant.



The apartment is very close to:

Access to 35W and 94W

Lake Harriet and Lake Calhoun (5-10 minute drive / bike ride)

Uptown (5-minute drive / bike ride)

Downtown (5-10 minute drive)

Midtown Global Market (5-minute drive)

MSP Airport (15-minute drive)

Mall of America (15-minute drive)



Lots of great restaurants nearby, including Revival, Town Hall Tap, The Low Brow, and Curran's. Plus great grocery store shopping only 4 blocks away at the Seward extension CO-OP!



Contact Nate @ 715-299-5550 or PM with any questions or to schedule an immediate showing! Unfortunately, this property is not section 8 approved.