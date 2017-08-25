All apartments in Minneapolis
3734 Columbus Ave
Last updated May 22 2020 at 7:35 AM

3734 Columbus Ave

3734 Columbus Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3734 Columbus Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Central

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come see this renovated 3 bedroom South Minneapolis home near Powderhorn Park with a bedroom and bath on the main level, and two bedrooms and another bath on the second level. Home features main level laundry, a charming built-in buffet in the dining room, and an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Detached garage.

Available May 1st! Tenant is responsible for all utilities to the home, lawn maintenance and snow removal. Sorry, no pets allowed. This is a 2 year lease.

Application fee of $35.00/adult. No section 8 programs, monthly income must be $5,700. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3734 Columbus Ave have any available units?
3734 Columbus Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 3734 Columbus Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3734 Columbus Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3734 Columbus Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3734 Columbus Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3734 Columbus Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3734 Columbus Ave offers parking.
Does 3734 Columbus Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3734 Columbus Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3734 Columbus Ave have a pool?
No, 3734 Columbus Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3734 Columbus Ave have accessible units?
No, 3734 Columbus Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3734 Columbus Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3734 Columbus Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3734 Columbus Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3734 Columbus Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

