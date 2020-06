Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

2 Bed 1 Bath. Remodeled in 2014 all new appliances, floors - unit is beautiful. Dishwasher, quartz counters, travertine backsplash, stainless steel appliances (Gas). Washer and dryer in basement (exclusive use). With this unit you also get a LARGE bonus room in basement. Garage space available, large yard fenced in. Great location. NO PETS, NO SMOKING. Not section 8 approved. Credit of 700+ required or co-signing.