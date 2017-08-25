All apartments in Minneapolis
3614 2 1/2 St NE
3614 2 1/2 St NE

3614 2 1/2 Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3614 2 1/2 Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN 55418
Columbia Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
clubhouse
parking
garage
internet access
March 1st. Max of 5 occupants, No pets, No subsidy housing. Income 3x monthly rent.

Great two story home in popular NE MPLS, close to parks and Columbia Golf Course. Built in 2006, this home has a cozy front porch, large entry and large half bath off the entry. Main floor has hardwood floors, open concept with kitchen, dining room and living room. Main floor laundry.

Second floor has 3 bedrooms. Master has walk thru closet to the full bathroom.

Lower level is completely finished with an entertainment room, the 4th bedroom and a 3/4 bathroom and storage room.

Large fenced in backyard with a beautiful pergola patio off the dining room. Great for entertaining! Two car detached garage off the backyard. A lot of house for the money.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3614 2 1/2 St NE have any available units?
3614 2 1/2 St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3614 2 1/2 St NE have?
Some of 3614 2 1/2 St NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3614 2 1/2 St NE currently offering any rent specials?
3614 2 1/2 St NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3614 2 1/2 St NE pet-friendly?
No, 3614 2 1/2 St NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3614 2 1/2 St NE offer parking?
Yes, 3614 2 1/2 St NE does offer parking.
Does 3614 2 1/2 St NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3614 2 1/2 St NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3614 2 1/2 St NE have a pool?
No, 3614 2 1/2 St NE does not have a pool.
Does 3614 2 1/2 St NE have accessible units?
No, 3614 2 1/2 St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3614 2 1/2 St NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3614 2 1/2 St NE has units with dishwashers.
