3614 2 1/2 St NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system clubhouse parking garage internet access

March 1st. Max of 5 occupants, No pets, No subsidy housing. Income 3x monthly rent.



Great two story home in popular NE MPLS, close to parks and Columbia Golf Course. Built in 2006, this home has a cozy front porch, large entry and large half bath off the entry. Main floor has hardwood floors, open concept with kitchen, dining room and living room. Main floor laundry.



Second floor has 3 bedrooms. Master has walk thru closet to the full bathroom.



Lower level is completely finished with an entertainment room, the 4th bedroom and a 3/4 bathroom and storage room.



Large fenced in backyard with a beautiful pergola patio off the dining room. Great for entertaining! Two car detached garage off the backyard. A lot of house for the money.