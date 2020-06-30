3612 Garfield Avenue South

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

Absolutely a one of a kind home! First off, the location is amazing! Just blocks away from Bde Maka Ska and Lake Harriet, easy access to 35W and Downtown Minneapolis. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 are located on the upper level and one in the basement. The front living room is bright and welcoming, flowing into the kitchen which has lots of room to cook! Room for storage in the basement. Washer and dryer are also located in the clean basement. 1 car detached garage stall. Fenced in backyard! School district #1.



Lease Terms: $1495 Security deposit. Seeking 12 month lease term or longer. Pets are accepted at owner approval with a $300 non refundable pet fee. All utilities are the tenants responsibility. This home does not qualify for Section 8.



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

Unique, cute, and charming SFH!