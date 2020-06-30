All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 3612 Garfield Avenue South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3612 Garfield Avenue South
Last updated January 20 2020 at 5:38 PM

3612 Garfield Avenue South

3612 Garfield Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3612 Garfield Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55409
Kingfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Absolutely a one of a kind home! First off, the location is amazing! Just blocks away from Bde Maka Ska and Lake Harriet, easy access to 35W and Downtown Minneapolis. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 are located on the upper level and one in the basement. The front living room is bright and welcoming, flowing into the kitchen which has lots of room to cook! Room for storage in the basement. Washer and dryer are also located in the clean basement. 1 car detached garage stall. Fenced in backyard! School district #1.

Lease Terms: $1495 Security deposit. Seeking 12 month lease term or longer. Pets are accepted at owner approval with a $300 non refundable pet fee. All utilities are the tenants responsibility. This home does not qualify for Section 8.

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Unique, cute, and charming SFH!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3612 Garfield Avenue South have any available units?
3612 Garfield Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3612 Garfield Avenue South have?
Some of 3612 Garfield Avenue South's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3612 Garfield Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
3612 Garfield Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3612 Garfield Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 3612 Garfield Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 3612 Garfield Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 3612 Garfield Avenue South offers parking.
Does 3612 Garfield Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3612 Garfield Avenue South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3612 Garfield Avenue South have a pool?
No, 3612 Garfield Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 3612 Garfield Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 3612 Garfield Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 3612 Garfield Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3612 Garfield Avenue South has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Soo Line Building City Apartments
101 S 5th St
Minneapolis, MN 55402
Harlo
18 15th Street West
Minneapolis, MN 55403
SoPHI
811 E Lake Street E
Minneapolis, MN 55407
Fremont Apartments
3300 Fremont Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Rafter
333 Hennepin Avenue East
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Archer
401 University Avenue Southeast
Minneapolis, MN 55414
N&E
1301 Marshall Street Northeast
Minneapolis, MN 55413
Edition
511 South 4th St
Minneapolis, MN 55415

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University