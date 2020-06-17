All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 3540 Irving Avenue South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3540 Irving Avenue South
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

3540 Irving Avenue South

3540 Irving Avenue South · (612) 827-1611
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
East Calhoun
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3540 Irving Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
East Calhoun

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 2995 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Spacious lovely apartment in FANTASTIC location with views of Bde Maka Ska (Lake Calhoun). Living room has a wood-burning fireplace. Large dining room and fully equipped kitchen including dishwasher and disposal. Three large bedrooms, with ceiling fans. One full bathroom and the half bath in the master bedroom. Loads of closet space, linen storage and an extra storage space in the basement. RENT INCLUDES HEAT, ONE UNDERGROUND GARAGE SPOT AND FREE LAUNDRY. There is a lovely deck with a grill. And this house is just 1 short block from Lake Calhoun. THE LOCATION IS AMAZING. Uptown is about 6 blocks away, an easy walk to films, restaurants, coffee shops and bars. It is easy to live here WITHOUT a car there is a bus stop on the corner for transit downtown, to the U, Southdale etc. Dogs OK with a non-refundable payment of $350.
Spacious lovely apartment in FANTASTIC location with views of Bde Maka Ska (Lake Calhoun). Living room has a wood-burning fireplace. Large dining room and fully equipped kitchen including dishwasher and disposal. Three large bedrooms, with ceiling fans. One full bathroom and the half bath in the master bedroom. Loads of closet space, linen storage and an extra storage space in the basement.

RENT INCLUDES HEAT, ONE UNDERGROUND GARAGE SPOT AND FREE LAUNDRY. There is a lovely deck with a grill. And this house is just 1 short block from Lake Calhoun. THE LOCATION IS AMAZING. Uptown is about 6 blocks away, an easy walk to films, restaurants, coffee shops and bars. It is easy to live here WITHOUT a car there is a bus stop on the corner for transit downtown, to the U, Southdale etc. Dogs OK with a non-refundable payment of $350.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3540 Irving Avenue South have any available units?
3540 Irving Avenue South has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3540 Irving Avenue South have?
Some of 3540 Irving Avenue South's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3540 Irving Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
3540 Irving Avenue South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3540 Irving Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 3540 Irving Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 3540 Irving Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 3540 Irving Avenue South does offer parking.
Does 3540 Irving Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3540 Irving Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3540 Irving Avenue South have a pool?
No, 3540 Irving Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 3540 Irving Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 3540 Irving Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 3540 Irving Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3540 Irving Avenue South has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3540 Irving Avenue South?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Soo Line Building City Apartments
101 S 5th St
Minneapolis, MN 55402
Rivergate Apartments
115 2nd Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Elements
4525 France Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55410
Park Embassy
4450 Minnetonka Blvd
Minneapolis, MN 55416
The Archive
110 North 1st Street
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Oliver & Wendell
600 University Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Third North Apartments
800 N 3rd St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
The Rose Apartments
1928 Portland Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55404

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity