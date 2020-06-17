3540 Irving Avenue South

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking bbq/grill garage

Spacious lovely apartment in FANTASTIC location with views of Bde Maka Ska (Lake Calhoun). Living room has a wood-burning fireplace. Large dining room and fully equipped kitchen including dishwasher and disposal. Three large bedrooms, with ceiling fans. One full bathroom and the half bath in the master bedroom. Loads of closet space, linen storage and an extra storage space in the basement. RENT INCLUDES HEAT, ONE UNDERGROUND GARAGE SPOT AND FREE LAUNDRY. There is a lovely deck with a grill. And this house is just 1 short block from Lake Calhoun. THE LOCATION IS AMAZING. Uptown is about 6 blocks away, an easy walk to films, restaurants, coffee shops and bars. It is easy to live here WITHOUT a car there is a bus stop on the corner for transit downtown, to the U, Southdale etc. Dogs OK with a non-refundable payment of $350.

