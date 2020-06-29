All apartments in Minneapolis
3533 Blaisdell Avenue
Last updated October 2 2019 at 5:35 PM

3533 Blaisdell Avenue

3533 Blaisdell Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3533 Blaisdell Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Lyndale

Amenities

Another fantastic listing from Jadde @ Renters Warehouse!! This 3BD/2BA Single Family Home in the Lyndale Neighborhood is available for a 9/20 move in! RENT TO OWN POSSIBILITY!! The main floor features a front porch, spacious living area, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and a nice dining room area. Downstairs has 1 bedroom, updated bathroom, and storage. Upstairs includes the other bathroom, 2 bedrooms with one having a walk-in-closet. 1 mile from Lake Calhoun, and easy access to highway 35! Tenant is responsible for all utilities including lawn care and snow removal. SMALL PETS ARE WELCOME! (Application Fee: $55) (RENT: $ 2,200) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,200) (One time Lease Admin Fee: $150). Sorry this property has not been approved for section 8. To schedule a showing please copy & paste this link: https://showmojo.com/jadde-rw/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3533 Blaisdell Avenue have any available units?
3533 Blaisdell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3533 Blaisdell Avenue have?
Some of 3533 Blaisdell Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3533 Blaisdell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3533 Blaisdell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3533 Blaisdell Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3533 Blaisdell Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3533 Blaisdell Avenue offer parking?
No, 3533 Blaisdell Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3533 Blaisdell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3533 Blaisdell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3533 Blaisdell Avenue have a pool?
No, 3533 Blaisdell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3533 Blaisdell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3533 Blaisdell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3533 Blaisdell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3533 Blaisdell Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
