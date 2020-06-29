3533 Blaisdell Avenue

Amenities

Another fantastic listing from Jadde @ Renters Warehouse!! This 3BD/2BA Single Family Home in the Lyndale Neighborhood is available for a 9/20 move in! RENT TO OWN POSSIBILITY!! The main floor features a front porch, spacious living area, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and a nice dining room area. Downstairs has 1 bedroom, updated bathroom, and storage. Upstairs includes the other bathroom, 2 bedrooms with one having a walk-in-closet. 1 mile from Lake Calhoun, and easy access to highway 35! Tenant is responsible for all utilities including lawn care and snow removal. SMALL PETS ARE WELCOME! (Application Fee: $55) (RENT: $ 2,200) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,200) (One time Lease Admin Fee: $150). Sorry this property has not been approved for section 8. To schedule a showing please copy & paste this link: https://showmojo.com/jadde-rw/gallery