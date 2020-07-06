3500 Portland Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking internet access

Spacious and recently renovated 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom in lower-level apartment conveniently located in beautiful South Minneapolis. Extremely convenient access to both downtown and uptown areas. Very desirable neighborhood just a few blocks from 35W, trendy restaurants including Pat's Tap and Hola Arepa, friendly neighbors, and pet friendly. This apartment is a must-see in a very conveniently located neighborhood and won't last long. Updated everything, including carpet, laminate hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, countertops, furnace, windows, window blinds, etc. Tons of natural sunlight. Plus each unit has its own updated washer and dryer in basement (not coin operated).



This apartment is on a bike lane street (Portland Ave) with extremely convenient public transportation access.



Available June 1 or July 1, 2020

12 Month Lease (minimum)

Background check required for all tenants + $1,000 security deposit

Up to 2 pets allowed (extra $50/month per pet)

Water and trash included in rent. Gas, electricity, and cable/internet are responsibility of tenants



House is very close to:

Powderhorn Park

Minnehaha Creek

Convenient access to 35W (2-3 blocks away)

Lake Harriet and Lake Calhoun (5-10 minute drive)

Uptown (5 minute drive)

Downtown (5-10 minute drive)

Midtown Global Market (5 minute drive)

Airport (15 minute drive)

Mall of America (15 minute drive)



Contact Nate @ 715-299-5550 or email for an immediate showing. Unfortunately this property is not section 8 approved at this time.