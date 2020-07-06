All apartments in Minneapolis
3500 Portland Ave
Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:10 AM

3500 Portland Ave

3500 Portland Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3500 Portland Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Central

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
internet access
Spacious and recently renovated 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom in lower-level apartment conveniently located in beautiful South Minneapolis. Extremely convenient access to both downtown and uptown areas. Very desirable neighborhood just a few blocks from 35W, trendy restaurants including Pat's Tap and Hola Arepa, friendly neighbors, and pet friendly. This apartment is a must-see in a very conveniently located neighborhood and won't last long. Updated everything, including carpet, laminate hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, countertops, furnace, windows, window blinds, etc. Tons of natural sunlight. Plus each unit has its own updated washer and dryer in basement (not coin operated).

This apartment is on a bike lane street (Portland Ave) with extremely convenient public transportation access.

Available June 1 or July 1, 2020
12 Month Lease (minimum)
Background check required for all tenants + $1,000 security deposit
Up to 2 pets allowed (extra $50/month per pet)
Water and trash included in rent. Gas, electricity, and cable/internet are responsibility of tenants

House is very close to:
Powderhorn Park
Minnehaha Creek
Convenient access to 35W (2-3 blocks away)
Lake Harriet and Lake Calhoun (5-10 minute drive)
Uptown (5 minute drive)
Downtown (5-10 minute drive)
Midtown Global Market (5 minute drive)
Airport (15 minute drive)
Mall of America (15 minute drive)

Contact Nate @ 715-299-5550 or email for an immediate showing. Unfortunately this property is not section 8 approved at this time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3500 Portland Ave have any available units?
3500 Portland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3500 Portland Ave have?
Some of 3500 Portland Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3500 Portland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3500 Portland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3500 Portland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3500 Portland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3500 Portland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3500 Portland Ave offers parking.
Does 3500 Portland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3500 Portland Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3500 Portland Ave have a pool?
No, 3500 Portland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3500 Portland Ave have accessible units?
No, 3500 Portland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3500 Portland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3500 Portland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

