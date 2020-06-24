All apartments in Minneapolis
3500 Portland Ave
Last updated May 18 2019 at 7:13 AM

3500 Portland Ave

3500 Portland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3500 Portland Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Central

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious and extremely well-kept 3-4 bedroom, 1 bathroom upper level apartment conveniently located in beautiful south Minneapolis. Extremely convenient access to both downtown and uptown areas. Very desirable neighborhood just a few blocks from 35W, trendy restaurants including Pat's Tap and Hola Arepa, friendly neighbors, and pet friendly building. This apartment is a must-see in a very conveniently located neighborhood and won't last long. Everything has been recently updated in this 2 story upper level apartment, including vinyl laminate hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, countertops, furnace, windows, window blinds, etc. Huge master bedroom on its own floor! Brand new bathroom with newly tiled walk-in shower and premium glass door plus luxurious "rain shower" shower head! Tons of natural sunlight. Plus each unit has its own updated washer and dryer in basement (not coin operated). Backyard is entirely fenced in - great for pets!

This apartment is on a bike lane street (Portland Ave) with extremely convenient public transportation access.

- Available June 1 or July 1, 2019
- 12 Month Lease
- Background check required for all tenants + $1,000 security deposit
- Up to 2 pets allowed (extra $50/month per pet)
- 2 car garage available for rent ($150/mo).
- Water and trash included in rent.
- Gas, electricity, and cable are responsibility of tenants.

House is very close to:
Powderhorn Park
Minnehaha Creek
Convenient access to 35W (2-3 blocks away)
Lake Harriet and Lake Calhoun (5-10 minute drive)
Uptown (5 minute drive)
Downtown (5-10 minute drive)
Midtown Global Market (5 minute drive)
Airport (15 minute drive)
Mall of America (15 minute drive)

Contact Nate @ 715-299-5550 or email for an immediate showing. Unfortunately this property is not section 8 approved at this time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3500 Portland Ave have any available units?
3500 Portland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3500 Portland Ave have?
Some of 3500 Portland Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3500 Portland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3500 Portland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3500 Portland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3500 Portland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3500 Portland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3500 Portland Ave offers parking.
Does 3500 Portland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3500 Portland Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3500 Portland Ave have a pool?
No, 3500 Portland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3500 Portland Ave have accessible units?
No, 3500 Portland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3500 Portland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3500 Portland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
