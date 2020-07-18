3452 Bryant Avenue South - 2

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This unit is available September 1, but has the option for an early move in for pro-rated rent as early as August 15. The owner lived in this unit the majority of the time since the renovation was done, so it is a very clean space. New kitchen floor not pictured.

Newly renovated 4-plex in Uptown, just 5 blocks south of Bryant-Lake Bowl. Affordable living in Uptown with CENTRAL AIR and HARDWOOD floors. Close access to public transit (including #4 bus directly to downtown), shops, and less than 1 mile from Bde Maka Ska (formerly Lake Calhoun). Online EFT/ACH (electronic funds transfer) rent payment and credit/debit card laundry (NO COINS!). Landlord on-site.