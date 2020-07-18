All apartments in Minneapolis
3452 Bryant Avenue South - 2

3452 Bryant Avenue South · (612) 408-6515
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3452 Bryant Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
CARAG

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This unit is available September 1, but has the option for an early move in for pro-rated rent as early as August 15. The owner lived in this unit the majority of the time since the renovation was done, so it is a very clean space. New kitchen floor not pictured.
Newly renovated 4-plex in Uptown, just 5 blocks south of Bryant-Lake Bowl. Affordable living in Uptown with CENTRAL AIR and HARDWOOD floors. Close access to public transit (including #4 bus directly to downtown), shops, and less than 1 mile from Bde Maka Ska (formerly Lake Calhoun). Online EFT/ACH (electronic funds transfer) rent payment and credit/debit card laundry (NO COINS!). Landlord on-site.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3452 Bryant Avenue South - 2 have any available units?
3452 Bryant Avenue South - 2 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3452 Bryant Avenue South - 2 have?
Some of 3452 Bryant Avenue South - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3452 Bryant Avenue South - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3452 Bryant Avenue South - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3452 Bryant Avenue South - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 3452 Bryant Avenue South - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3452 Bryant Avenue South - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 3452 Bryant Avenue South - 2 offers parking.
Does 3452 Bryant Avenue South - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3452 Bryant Avenue South - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3452 Bryant Avenue South - 2 have a pool?
No, 3452 Bryant Avenue South - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3452 Bryant Avenue South - 2 have accessible units?
No, 3452 Bryant Avenue South - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3452 Bryant Avenue South - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3452 Bryant Avenue South - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
