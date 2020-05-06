All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 3452 Bryant Avenue South - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3452 Bryant Avenue South - 1
Last updated March 21 2020 at 5:22 PM

3452 Bryant Avenue South - 1

3452 Bryant Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
CARAG
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3452 Bryant Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
CARAG

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
GENERAL INFORMATION
-740 square feet - first floor
-Central air (with HIGH quality air filter #flattenthecurve)
-Hardwood floors
-Private rear-entry
-Office with French doors into living/dining area
-Large living/dining room with closet for jackets, shoes, and storage
-New faux-wood blinds
-Solid wood, six panel doors
-Large south-facing windows
-Deck in rear

KITCHEN
-New backsplash in kitchen with stainless magnetic faucet
-Self-closing/quiet kitchen drawers
-Gas range/oven

UTILITIES/OTHER
-Tenant pays gas (high efficiency furnace) and electricity
-Front-load washer and dryer in basement with credit/debit card (no need for quarters!) laundry ($1.59 for wash and $1.50 for dry)
-SMOKE-FREE property
-Street parking
-Two storage closets in basement
-Kind, professional neighbors
-Attentive, on-site management
Newly renovated 4-plex in Uptown, just 5 blocks south of Bryant-Lake Bowl. Affordable living in Uptown with CENTRAL AIR and HARDWOOD floors. Close access to public transit (including #4 bus directly to downtown), shops, and less than 1 mile from Bde Maka Ska (formerly Lake Calhoun). Online EFT/ACH (electronic funds transfer) rent payment and credit/debit card laundry (NO COINS!). Landlord on-site.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3452 Bryant Avenue South - 1 have any available units?
3452 Bryant Avenue South - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3452 Bryant Avenue South - 1 have?
Some of 3452 Bryant Avenue South - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3452 Bryant Avenue South - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3452 Bryant Avenue South - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3452 Bryant Avenue South - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3452 Bryant Avenue South - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3452 Bryant Avenue South - 1 offer parking?
No, 3452 Bryant Avenue South - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 3452 Bryant Avenue South - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3452 Bryant Avenue South - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3452 Bryant Avenue South - 1 have a pool?
No, 3452 Bryant Avenue South - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3452 Bryant Avenue South - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3452 Bryant Avenue South - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3452 Bryant Avenue South - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3452 Bryant Avenue South - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vue
415 Oak Grove St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Cedars 94
2220 E Franklin Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55406
The Churchill
111 Marquette Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Southsider Apartments
3029 22nd Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55407
Park Embassy
4450 Minnetonka Blvd
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Sora Minneapolis
600 5th Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55792
The Lorient Apartments
4500 France Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55410
Loring Park Apartments
1300 Yale Pl
Minneapolis, MN 55403

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University