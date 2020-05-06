3452 Bryant Avenue South - 1

Amenities
GENERAL INFORMATION
-740 square feet - first floor
-Central air (with HIGH quality air filter #flattenthecurve)
-Hardwood floors
-Private rear-entry
-Office with French doors into living/dining area
-Large living/dining room with closet for jackets, shoes, and storage
-New faux-wood blinds
-Solid wood, six panel doors
-Large south-facing windows
-Deck in rear
KITCHEN
-New backsplash in kitchen with stainless magnetic faucet
-Self-closing/quiet kitchen drawers
-Gas range/oven
UTILITIES/OTHER
-Tenant pays gas (high efficiency furnace) and electricity
-Front-load washer and dryer in basement with credit/debit card (no need for quarters!) laundry ($1.59 for wash and $1.50 for dry)
-SMOKE-FREE property
-Street parking
-Two storage closets in basement
-Kind, professional neighbors
-Attentive, on-site management
Newly renovated 4-plex in Uptown, just 5 blocks south of Bryant-Lake Bowl. Affordable living in Uptown with CENTRAL AIR and HARDWOOD floors. Close access to public transit (including #4 bus directly to downtown), shops, and less than 1 mile from Bde Maka Ska (formerly Lake Calhoun). Online EFT/ACH (electronic funds transfer) rent payment and credit/debit card laundry (NO COINS!). Landlord on-site.