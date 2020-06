Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Live in one of the most pristine, one of a kind units in all of Minneapolis! This North Loop two thousand square foot two bedroom plus den features three walls of floor to ceiling windows and GORGEOUS views of the Downtown Minneapolis skyline. The entire property has been renovated and revamped in so many ways - the kitchens and bathrooms are all custom built and sourced just for this unit! If you're looking for insane views, penthouse styled living, all within the heart of the North Loop then look no further. This is a must see in-person kind of property!