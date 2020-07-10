3446 Bryant Ave N

Amenities

hardwood floors garage

EXCEPTIONAL 3BR, 2BA ARTS & CRAFTS HOME WITH FABULOUS WOODWORK, BUILT-IN BUFFET, LARGE FORMAL DINING ROOM, HARDWOOD FLOORING, FINISHED BASEMENT WITH LOWER LEVEL FAMILY ROOM, FENCED IN YARD & TWO-CAR GARAGE. Subsidy is allowed.



Qualifications = no UDs or evictions within past 5 years, no felonies/violent or drug-related convictions within the past 10 years or certain other criminal records, must be able to display a monthly income of 3x rent, credit score of 550+.



We will review applications with credit scores above 500, income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, or with evictions from the past 2-5 years, but applicants with any one of these criteria may be asked to pay an additional security deposit.