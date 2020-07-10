All apartments in Minneapolis
3446 Bryant Ave N
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:40 AM

3446 Bryant Ave N

3446 North Bryant Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3446 North Bryant Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55412
McKinley

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
EXCEPTIONAL 3BR, 2BA ARTS & CRAFTS HOME WITH FABULOUS WOODWORK, BUILT-IN BUFFET, LARGE FORMAL DINING ROOM, HARDWOOD FLOORING, FINISHED BASEMENT WITH LOWER LEVEL FAMILY ROOM, FENCED IN YARD & TWO-CAR GARAGE. Subsidy is allowed.

Qualifications = no UDs or evictions within past 5 years, no felonies/violent or drug-related convictions within the past 10 years or certain other criminal records, must be able to display a monthly income of 3x rent, credit score of 550+.

We will review applications with credit scores above 500, income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, or with evictions from the past 2-5 years, but applicants with any one of these criteria may be asked to pay an additional security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3446 Bryant Ave N have any available units?
3446 Bryant Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 3446 Bryant Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
3446 Bryant Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3446 Bryant Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 3446 Bryant Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3446 Bryant Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 3446 Bryant Ave N offers parking.
Does 3446 Bryant Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3446 Bryant Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3446 Bryant Ave N have a pool?
No, 3446 Bryant Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 3446 Bryant Ave N have accessible units?
No, 3446 Bryant Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 3446 Bryant Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3446 Bryant Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3446 Bryant Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 3446 Bryant Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.

