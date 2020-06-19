Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking sauna

3443 Hennepin Ave Available 07/01/20 Awesome 4BD/3BA in prime Uptown! Remodeled w/ HGTV! Avail. July 1st - This is a great 4 bed/3 bath with lots of space! It was remodeled for a show on HGTV! The main area of focus is the Kitchen.



Among the things you will enjoy are:



-Brand new HGTV designed kitchen

-Brand new bathroom

-Walk in shower

-Porch

-Laundry in Unit

-4+ Off-street parking spots

-Pet friendly ($50/month Pet Rent)

-Professional Management, Maintenance and Online Rent Pay

-AND MUCH MORE!!



Tenants are responsible for all utilities (water/trash, gas and electric).



**Renter's insurance is required.



For questions or a showing contact Alex at (612)-791-1414 (text/email preferred)



