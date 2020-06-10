All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 3437 17th Avenue S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3437 17th Avenue S
Last updated May 12 2019 at 2:00 AM

3437 17th Avenue S

3437 17th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3437 17th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Powderhorn Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious & bright early 1900's charmer available June 1st! This upper level unit consists of 2 floors & features 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, remodeled kitchen with dishwasher & granite, two living spaces, shared basement with storage & laundry, hardwood floors, new carpet, private deck off the back, 3 season porch off the front. Street parking only. Located minutes from uptown, midtown and downtown. Easy highway access and close to Powderhorn Park/Lake. Within 2 blocks from 4 different bus stops. Rent includes trash, water, sewer and gas. Pets considered with add'l deposit. All prospective tenants subject to credit/background/employment & rental history check. Section 8 not accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3437 17th Avenue S have any available units?
3437 17th Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3437 17th Avenue S have?
Some of 3437 17th Avenue S's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3437 17th Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
3437 17th Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3437 17th Avenue S pet-friendly?
Yes, 3437 17th Avenue S is pet friendly.
Does 3437 17th Avenue S offer parking?
No, 3437 17th Avenue S does not offer parking.
Does 3437 17th Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3437 17th Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3437 17th Avenue S have a pool?
No, 3437 17th Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 3437 17th Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 3437 17th Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 3437 17th Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3437 17th Avenue S has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Calhoun Greenway
3140 Chowen Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Coze Flats
628 University Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Flux
2838 Fremont Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Solhavn / Soltva / NoLo Flats
602 North 1st St.
Minneapolis, MN 55401
225 Place Apartments
225 W 15th St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Lime
2904 Lyndale Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
215 Oak Grove
215 Oak Grove St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Loring Park Apartments
1300 Yale Pl
Minneapolis, MN 55403

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University