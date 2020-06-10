3437 17th Avenue S

Amenities

Spacious & bright early 1900's charmer available June 1st! This upper level unit consists of 2 floors & features 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, remodeled kitchen with dishwasher & granite, two living spaces, shared basement with storage & laundry, hardwood floors, new carpet, private deck off the back, 3 season porch off the front. Street parking only. Located minutes from uptown, midtown and downtown. Easy highway access and close to Powderhorn Park/Lake. Within 2 blocks from 4 different bus stops. Rent includes trash, water, sewer and gas. Pets considered with add'l deposit. All prospective tenants subject to credit/background/employment & rental history check. Section 8 not accepted.