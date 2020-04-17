All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated September 25 2019 at 6:07 PM

3423 Johnson Street NE

3423 Johnson Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3423 Johnson Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN 55418
Waite Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom rambler home with vintage touches. Great fully fenced in backyard! Property also features a large unfinished basement with laundry and is great for extra storage. There is a 1 car detached garage as well as a carport for extra parking space!

Video Link: https://youtu.be/NUbZ2An160E

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water/Sewer & Trash.

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services at 612-547-9818 with questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,095, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3423 Johnson Street NE have any available units?
3423 Johnson Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3423 Johnson Street NE have?
Some of 3423 Johnson Street NE's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3423 Johnson Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
3423 Johnson Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3423 Johnson Street NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3423 Johnson Street NE is pet friendly.
Does 3423 Johnson Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 3423 Johnson Street NE offers parking.
Does 3423 Johnson Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3423 Johnson Street NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3423 Johnson Street NE have a pool?
No, 3423 Johnson Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 3423 Johnson Street NE have accessible units?
No, 3423 Johnson Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3423 Johnson Street NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3423 Johnson Street NE does not have units with dishwashers.
