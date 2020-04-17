3423 Johnson Street NE

Amenities

pet friendly garage extra storage some paid utils

Unit Amenities extra storage Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2 bedroom, 1 bathroom rambler home with vintage touches. Great fully fenced in backyard! Property also features a large unfinished basement with laundry and is great for extra storage. There is a 1 car detached garage as well as a carport for extra parking space!



Video Link: https://youtu.be/NUbZ2An160E



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water/Sewer & Trash.



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services at 612-547-9818 with questions or to schedule a showing!



Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,095, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.