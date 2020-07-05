All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 3359 Garfield Street NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3359 Garfield Street NE
Last updated April 11 2019 at 1:29 PM

3359 Garfield Street NE

3359 Garfield Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3359 Garfield Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN 55418
Waite Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0c10b9c00d ----
Beautifully maintained hardwood floors throughout the 1st and 2nd levels fill this home with a warm internal glow. Two generous living spaces, one light and bright, the other cozy and relaxed, both with wood-burning fireplaces. Dainty kitchen with separate dining area. Four corner bedrooms of various sizes and two full baths. Outside, enjoy a large upper deck with tree-top views, or walk outside from the lower level to a fully fenced back yard with patio area, shade trees and 4 x 8 raised garden bed just waiting for spring. Located only minutes away from a variety of great local shops and dining. Centrally located to I-35, I-694 and I-94 so you can conveniently get everywhere else you want to go.

Lease Term: 12 Months

Available: NOW!

Utilities Included in Rent: None
Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Others

Normal Water Utility Usage Fee/Trash Fee: $95/month

Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): : $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.)

Pet Policy: 2 under 25 lbs. each - $500 per pet deposit

Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3359 Garfield Street NE have any available units?
3359 Garfield Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3359 Garfield Street NE have?
Some of 3359 Garfield Street NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3359 Garfield Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
3359 Garfield Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3359 Garfield Street NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3359 Garfield Street NE is pet friendly.
Does 3359 Garfield Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 3359 Garfield Street NE offers parking.
Does 3359 Garfield Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3359 Garfield Street NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3359 Garfield Street NE have a pool?
No, 3359 Garfield Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 3359 Garfield Street NE have accessible units?
No, 3359 Garfield Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3359 Garfield Street NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3359 Garfield Street NE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MODI
2015 Lyndale Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55405
The M. on Hennepin
10 2nd St SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
The Archive
110 North 1st Street
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Jourdain
2006 Portland Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55404
Lowa46
4621 Snelling Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55406
2222 Girard Ave S
2222 Girard Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55405
Mezzo
1319 Marshall Street Northeast
Minneapolis, MN 55413
Loring Park Apartments
1300 Yale Pl
Minneapolis, MN 55403

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University