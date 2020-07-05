3359 Garfield Street NE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace some paid utils

Beautifully maintained hardwood floors throughout the 1st and 2nd levels fill this home with a warm internal glow. Two generous living spaces, one light and bright, the other cozy and relaxed, both with wood-burning fireplaces. Dainty kitchen with separate dining area. Four corner bedrooms of various sizes and two full baths. Outside, enjoy a large upper deck with tree-top views, or walk outside from the lower level to a fully fenced back yard with patio area, shade trees and 4 x 8 raised garden bed just waiting for spring. Located only minutes away from a variety of great local shops and dining. Centrally located to I-35, I-694 and I-94 so you can conveniently get everywhere else you want to go.



Lease Term: 12 Months



Available: NOW!



Utilities Included in Rent: None

Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Others



Normal Water Utility Usage Fee/Trash Fee: $95/month



Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): : $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.)



Pet Policy: 2 under 25 lbs. each - $500 per pet deposit



Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.