All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 3335 Ivy Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3335 Ivy Lane
Last updated October 18 2019 at 12:12 AM

3335 Ivy Lane

3335 Ivy Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
West Calhoun
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3335 Ivy Lane, Minneapolis, MN 55416
West Calhoun

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Live at the lake! Steps to Bde Maka Ska, this private twin home has lots to offer! Stunning, open main level w/gorgeous hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings w/skylights, drop-in living room w/built-ins & gas fireplace, updated kitchen w/granite countertops, dining area w/french doors, & full screen walks out to private backyard w/deck and patio. The upper loft area is perfect for an office space. Gorgeous Owners' Suite w/deck, spacious closet with laundry & private bath w/steam shower. 2-car garage & basement for storage. Walk to the lake for year-round activities. Close to great restaurants, shops and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3335 Ivy Lane have any available units?
3335 Ivy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3335 Ivy Lane have?
Some of 3335 Ivy Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3335 Ivy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3335 Ivy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3335 Ivy Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3335 Ivy Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3335 Ivy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3335 Ivy Lane offers parking.
Does 3335 Ivy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3335 Ivy Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3335 Ivy Lane have a pool?
No, 3335 Ivy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3335 Ivy Lane have accessible units?
No, 3335 Ivy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3335 Ivy Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3335 Ivy Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Julia
80 Broadway Street Northeast
Minneapolis, MN 55413
Chroma
113 E 26th St
Minneapolis, MN 55404
Luna
2520 8th St S
Minneapolis, MN 55454
Rivergate Apartments
115 2nd Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55401
2800 Girard
2800 S Girard Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55408
The Walkway
1320 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55408
2222 Girard Ave S
2222 Girard Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55405
East Village
1401 11th Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55404

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University