3335 Ivy Lane

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Live at the lake! Steps to Bde Maka Ska, this private twin home has lots to offer! Stunning, open main level w/gorgeous hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings w/skylights, drop-in living room w/built-ins & gas fireplace, updated kitchen w/granite countertops, dining area w/french doors, & full screen walks out to private backyard w/deck and patio. The upper loft area is perfect for an office space. Gorgeous Owners' Suite w/deck, spacious closet with laundry & private bath w/steam shower. 2-car garage & basement for storage. Walk to the lake for year-round activities. Close to great restaurants, shops and more!