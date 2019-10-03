333 E Hennepin Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly new construction parking gym pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym parking pool new construction

Live at the newest apartment complex in the Northeast neighborhood of Minneapolis! Welcome Rafter Apartments! Featuring twenty-six floors of gorgeous residences the building features include: gas range stove tops, quartz countertops, closet organizers, seventh floor amenity deck which includes work from home suites, Alchemy 365 branded fitness center, outdoor pool deck and lounge, communal kitchen/dining room, pub room, dog run, and much much more! Parking on-site is $180/month and $220/month for a second stall. Utilities billed separately.