Last updated April 9 2020 at 10:18 AM

333 E Hennepin Avenue

333 East Hennepin Avenue · (952) 847-3406
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

333 East Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Nicollet Island

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1216 · Avail. now

$1,620

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
new construction
Live at the newest apartment complex in the Northeast neighborhood of Minneapolis! Welcome Rafter Apartments! Featuring twenty-six floors of gorgeous residences the building features include: gas range stove tops, quartz countertops, closet organizers, seventh floor amenity deck which includes work from home suites, Alchemy 365 branded fitness center, outdoor pool deck and lounge, communal kitchen/dining room, pub room, dog run, and much much more! Parking on-site is $180/month and $220/month for a second stall. Utilities billed separately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 E Hennepin Avenue have any available units?
333 E Hennepin Avenue has a unit available for $1,620 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 333 E Hennepin Avenue have?
Some of 333 E Hennepin Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 E Hennepin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
333 E Hennepin Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 E Hennepin Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 333 E Hennepin Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 333 E Hennepin Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 333 E Hennepin Avenue does offer parking.
Does 333 E Hennepin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 333 E Hennepin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 E Hennepin Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 333 E Hennepin Avenue has a pool.
Does 333 E Hennepin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 333 E Hennepin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 333 E Hennepin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 333 E Hennepin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
