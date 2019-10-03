333 E Hennepin Avenue

Amenities
Live at the newest apartment complex in the Northeast neighborhood of Minneapolis! Welcome Rafter Apartments! Featuring twenty-six floors of gorgeous residences the building features include: gas range stove tops, quartz countertops, closet organizers, seventh floor amenity deck which includes work from home suites, Alchemy 365 branded fitness center, outdoor pool deck and lounge, communal kitchen/dining room, pub room, dog run, and much much more! Parking on-site is $180/month and $220/month for a second stall. Utilities billed separately.