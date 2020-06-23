3316 32nd Avenue South

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage courtyard

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/185ae960b9 ----

Charming 3 bedroom bungalow in the Longfellow Neighborhood of Minneapolis. This home has wood flooring, a 3 season front porch, fenced yard, two car detached garage. Three bedrooms, 1 bath, laundry in basement. New windows have been installed and a fresh coat of paint in the living and dining rooms.



Lease Term: 12 Months



Available: Now!



Utilities Included in Rent: None

Utilities Paid By Tenant: All

Garbage & Monthly Water Utility Charge: $95



Pet Policy: 1 Dog Only, Weight Negotiable - $500 pet deposit



Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.)



Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.