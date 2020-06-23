All apartments in Minneapolis
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3316 32nd Avenue South
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3316 32nd Avenue South

3316 32nd Avenue South · No Longer Available
Minneapolis
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

3316 32nd Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55406
Longfellow

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
courtyard
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/185ae960b9 ----
Charming 3 bedroom bungalow in the Longfellow Neighborhood of Minneapolis. This home has wood flooring, a 3 season front porch, fenced yard, two car detached garage. Three bedrooms, 1 bath, laundry in basement. New windows have been installed and a fresh coat of paint in the living and dining rooms.

Lease Term: 12 Months

Available: Now!

Utilities Included in Rent: None
Utilities Paid By Tenant: All
Garbage & Monthly Water Utility Charge: $95

Pet Policy: 1 Dog Only, Weight Negotiable - $500 pet deposit

Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.)

Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3316 32nd Avenue South have any available units?
3316 32nd Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3316 32nd Avenue South have?
Some of 3316 32nd Avenue South's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3316 32nd Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
3316 32nd Avenue South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3316 32nd Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 3316 32nd Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 3316 32nd Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 3316 32nd Avenue South does offer parking.
Does 3316 32nd Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3316 32nd Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3316 32nd Avenue South have a pool?
No, 3316 32nd Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 3316 32nd Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 3316 32nd Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 3316 32nd Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 3316 32nd Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
