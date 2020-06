Amenities

Another fantastic listing by Renter's Warehouse!! Spacious 4 bedroom/ 1.5 bath with detached garage. This house features spacious bedrooms and lots of windows. Pets to be considered with an additional nonrefundable deposit - $300/pet!! Tenant responsible for additional utilities including water/electric/gas/trash as well as lawn maintenance and snow removal (Rent: $1395) (Security Deposit: $1395) (Lease admin fee $100). Lease terms: 12 month lease. Application fee: $30 per adult, $5 per household member under the age of 18.