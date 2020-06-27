All apartments in Minneapolis
3245 Cedar Avenue South

3245 Cedar Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3245 Cedar Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Corcoran

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom lower level duplex unit located on a corner lot! This property features hardwood floors, lots of kitchen cupboard space, a mudroom, off-street parking, an unfinished basement for extra storage and laundry (shared), and an enclosed 3 season front porch to enjoy this summer!

Utilities paid by resident: Water/Sewer, Trash, Electric, Gas, Telephone & Cable.

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services at 612-547-9818 with questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,175, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,175, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3245 Cedar Avenue South have any available units?
3245 Cedar Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3245 Cedar Avenue South have?
Some of 3245 Cedar Avenue South's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3245 Cedar Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
3245 Cedar Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3245 Cedar Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 3245 Cedar Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 3245 Cedar Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 3245 Cedar Avenue South offers parking.
Does 3245 Cedar Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3245 Cedar Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3245 Cedar Avenue South have a pool?
No, 3245 Cedar Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 3245 Cedar Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 3245 Cedar Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 3245 Cedar Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 3245 Cedar Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
