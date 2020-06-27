3245 Cedar Avenue South

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking extra storage some paid utils

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 bedroom, 1 bathroom lower level duplex unit located on a corner lot! This property features hardwood floors, lots of kitchen cupboard space, a mudroom, off-street parking, an unfinished basement for extra storage and laundry (shared), and an enclosed 3 season front porch to enjoy this summer!



Utilities paid by resident: Water/Sewer, Trash, Electric, Gas, Telephone & Cable.



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services at 612-547-9818 with questions or to schedule a showing!



Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,175, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,175, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.