Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3238 Humboldt Avenue N
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM

3238 Humboldt Avenue N

3238 North Humboldt Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3238 North Humboldt Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55412
Folwell

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 5 Bedroom Home: Section 8 Accepted - This home has amazing built-ins and awesome woodwork that are in great condition. Enjoy the porch, fenced yard and 2 car garage. Conveniently located minutes from downtown, library, freeway, and public transportation.

Household income must be 2x monthly rent. This could include any support or income you receive from Section 8 or other program.

Credit and Background check required.

Credit score to be 600 or greater. If it's lower, provide explanation and owner will make decision.

Pets are allowed based on owner discretion and with additional pet rent and deposit

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5181111)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3238 Humboldt Avenue N have any available units?
3238 Humboldt Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 3238 Humboldt Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
3238 Humboldt Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3238 Humboldt Avenue N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3238 Humboldt Avenue N is pet friendly.
Does 3238 Humboldt Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 3238 Humboldt Avenue N offers parking.
Does 3238 Humboldt Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3238 Humboldt Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3238 Humboldt Avenue N have a pool?
No, 3238 Humboldt Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 3238 Humboldt Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 3238 Humboldt Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 3238 Humboldt Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3238 Humboldt Avenue N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3238 Humboldt Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
No, 3238 Humboldt Avenue N does not have units with air conditioning.

