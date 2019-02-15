3238 Humboldt Avenue N

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage pet friendly

Beautiful 5 Bedroom Home: Section 8 Accepted - This home has amazing built-ins and awesome woodwork that are in great condition. Enjoy the porch, fenced yard and 2 car garage. Conveniently located minutes from downtown, library, freeway, and public transportation.



Household income must be 2x monthly rent. This could include any support or income you receive from Section 8 or other program.



Credit and Background check required.



Credit score to be 600 or greater. If it's lower, provide explanation and owner will make decision.



Pets are allowed based on owner discretion and with additional pet rent and deposit



No Pets Allowed



