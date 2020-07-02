All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 3230 6th St. N..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3230 6th St. N.
Last updated December 5 2019 at 12:18 PM

3230 6th St. N.

3230 North 6th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3230 North 6th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55412
McKinley

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3230 6th St. N. Available 01/15/20 Home available January 15th! - Spacious 3 bed/1.5 bath two story home located on 6th Street N between Lowry Ave and N 33rd Ave.
Just minutes away from downtown and various freeway entries
Close to Mississippi River, Perkins Hill Park, Fairview Park, and Cityview Community School. Property includes washer dryer hookups, deck off the kitchen, parking in back and a fenced yard. This property is pet friendly.
Tenants are responsible for all utilities
Requirements:
600 Credit Score or above
2.5 time the rent in income
No criminal background history/ UD's / Evictions2
If you have any questions or would like to schedule a showing please email at: Starmax.leasing@gmail.com or Text: 612-707-1942

(RLNE5315125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3230 6th St. N. have any available units?
3230 6th St. N. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3230 6th St. N. have?
Some of 3230 6th St. N.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3230 6th St. N. currently offering any rent specials?
3230 6th St. N. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3230 6th St. N. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3230 6th St. N. is pet friendly.
Does 3230 6th St. N. offer parking?
Yes, 3230 6th St. N. offers parking.
Does 3230 6th St. N. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3230 6th St. N. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3230 6th St. N. have a pool?
No, 3230 6th St. N. does not have a pool.
Does 3230 6th St. N. have accessible units?
No, 3230 6th St. N. does not have accessible units.
Does 3230 6th St. N. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3230 6th St. N. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Paxon
360 N 1st St.
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Elan Uptown II
2837 Emerson Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
The Murals of LynLake
2833 Lyndale Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Luna
2520 8th St S
Minneapolis, MN 55454
4Marq
400 S Marquette Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Rex26
2621 Lyndale Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
The Bryant
2101 Bryant Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55405
Green on 4th
2949 4th St SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University