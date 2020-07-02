Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3230 6th St. N. Available 01/15/20 Home available January 15th! - Spacious 3 bed/1.5 bath two story home located on 6th Street N between Lowry Ave and N 33rd Ave.

Just minutes away from downtown and various freeway entries

Close to Mississippi River, Perkins Hill Park, Fairview Park, and Cityview Community School. Property includes washer dryer hookups, deck off the kitchen, parking in back and a fenced yard. This property is pet friendly.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities

Requirements:

600 Credit Score or above

2.5 time the rent in income

No criminal background history/ UD's / Evictions2

If you have any questions or would like to schedule a showing please email at: Starmax.leasing@gmail.com or Text: 612-707-1942



(RLNE5315125)