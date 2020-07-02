Amenities
3230 6th St. N. Available 01/15/20 Home available January 15th! - Spacious 3 bed/1.5 bath two story home located on 6th Street N between Lowry Ave and N 33rd Ave.
Just minutes away from downtown and various freeway entries
Close to Mississippi River, Perkins Hill Park, Fairview Park, and Cityview Community School. Property includes washer dryer hookups, deck off the kitchen, parking in back and a fenced yard. This property is pet friendly.
Tenants are responsible for all utilities
Requirements:
600 Credit Score or above
2.5 time the rent in income
No criminal background history/ UD's / Evictions2
If you have any questions or would like to schedule a showing please email at: Starmax.leasing@gmail.com or Text: 612-707-1942
(RLNE5315125)