Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3220 Fremont Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3220 Fremont Ave

3220 Fremont Avenue South · No Longer Available
Minneapolis
CARAG
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Location

3220 Fremont Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
CARAG

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
garage
internet access
2 bedroom 1 bath with big dining and living room. Very functional kitchen with a gas range, and a pass through to the dining room. This location is fantastic, 2 blocks away from Hennepin and Lake, and 6 blocks from Lake Bde Maka Ska!(formerly Calhoun) Beautiful woodwork with built-ins. Nice private back yard patio between the building and the detached garage. Free laundry with brand new HE washer and dryer. Storage unit- etc. . . City sewer/water and heat are included in rent. tenant is responsible for electricity, gas, internet, cable tv.

-NO PETS-

Available November 1 or December 1
Call or text to schedule a showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3220 Fremont Ave have any available units?
3220 Fremont Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3220 Fremont Ave have?
Some of 3220 Fremont Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3220 Fremont Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3220 Fremont Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3220 Fremont Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3220 Fremont Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3220 Fremont Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3220 Fremont Ave does offer parking.
Does 3220 Fremont Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3220 Fremont Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3220 Fremont Ave have a pool?
No, 3220 Fremont Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3220 Fremont Ave have accessible units?
No, 3220 Fremont Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3220 Fremont Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3220 Fremont Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
