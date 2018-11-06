3220 Fremont Ave

Amenities

2 bedroom 1 bath with big dining and living room. Very functional kitchen with a gas range, and a pass through to the dining room. This location is fantastic, 2 blocks away from Hennepin and Lake, and 6 blocks from Lake Bde Maka Ska!(formerly Calhoun) Beautiful woodwork with built-ins. Nice private back yard patio between the building and the detached garage. Free laundry with brand new HE washer and dryer. Storage unit- etc. . . City sewer/water and heat are included in rent. tenant is responsible for electricity, gas, internet, cable tv.



-NO PETS-



Available November 1 or December 1

Call or text to schedule a showing