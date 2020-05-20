3219 Portland Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Completely renovated apartment in beautiful south Minneapolis with 2 bedrooms and 1 updated bathroom. This home features granite countertops, tile flooring, freshly painted walls, brand new wood blinds on every window, and stainless steel appliances. Extremely convenient location not far from trendy uptown or downtown areas with tons of great restaurants and entertainment nearby. This apartment is on a bike lane street (Portland Ave) with extremely convenient public transportation access. This apartment is a one-of-a-kind in a very conveniently located neighborhood. Off street parking available.



Available September 1, 2019



Application and background check required for all tenants

$1,000 security deposit due at lease signing

Up to 2 pets allowed (extra $50/month per dog)

Water and trash included. Gas, electricity, cable/internet are responsibility of tenant.



Apartment is very close to:



Convenient access to 35W and 94W

Lake Harriet and Lake Calhoun (5-10 minute drive)

Uptown (5 minute drive)

Downtown (5 minute drive)

Midtown Global Market (2-3 minute drive)

MSP Airport (15-20 minute drive)

Mall of America (15-20 minute drive)



Call or text Nate @ 715-299-5550 with any questions or to schedule an immediate showing, day or night! Unfortunately this property is not section 8 approved at this time.