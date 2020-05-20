All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 3219 Portland Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3219 Portland Ave
Last updated August 10 2019 at 7:35 AM

3219 Portland Ave

3219 Portland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3219 Portland Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Central

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Completely renovated apartment in beautiful south Minneapolis with 2 bedrooms and 1 updated bathroom. This home features granite countertops, tile flooring, freshly painted walls, brand new wood blinds on every window, and stainless steel appliances. Extremely convenient location not far from trendy uptown or downtown areas with tons of great restaurants and entertainment nearby. This apartment is on a bike lane street (Portland Ave) with extremely convenient public transportation access. This apartment is a one-of-a-kind in a very conveniently located neighborhood. Off street parking available.

Available September 1, 2019

Application and background check required for all tenants
$1,000 security deposit due at lease signing
Up to 2 pets allowed (extra $50/month per dog)
Water and trash included. Gas, electricity, cable/internet are responsibility of tenant.

Apartment is very close to:

Convenient access to 35W and 94W
Lake Harriet and Lake Calhoun (5-10 minute drive)
Uptown (5 minute drive)
Downtown (5 minute drive)
Midtown Global Market (2-3 minute drive)
MSP Airport (15-20 minute drive)
Mall of America (15-20 minute drive)

Call or text Nate @ 715-299-5550 with any questions or to schedule an immediate showing, day or night! Unfortunately this property is not section 8 approved at this time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3219 Portland Ave have any available units?
3219 Portland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3219 Portland Ave have?
Some of 3219 Portland Ave's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3219 Portland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3219 Portland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3219 Portland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3219 Portland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3219 Portland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3219 Portland Ave offers parking.
Does 3219 Portland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3219 Portland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3219 Portland Ave have a pool?
No, 3219 Portland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3219 Portland Ave have accessible units?
No, 3219 Portland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3219 Portland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3219 Portland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rivergate Apartments
115 2nd Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55401
SoPHI
811 E Lake Street E
Minneapolis, MN 55407
Oaks Hiawatha Station
4540 Snelling Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55406
Fremont Apartments
3300 Fremont Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Archer
401 University Avenue Southeast
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Calhoun Shores Apartments
3101 E Calhoun Pkwy
Minneapolis, MN 55408
The Lorient Apartments
4500 France Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55410
Oaks Minnehaha Longfellow
5329 48th Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55417

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University