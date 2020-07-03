3215 Pillsbury Ave S Unit 105

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 4/1/19



You'll love this nice and bright 1 BR/1 BA professionally painted condo in a super convenient location! Close to shops, restaurants, and just a short drive to downtown!



This home features beautiful professional paint and you feel as if you're outside when you're in the unit! Good-sized bedroom, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and lots of windows to let the sunshine in are other great features of this condo!



Bring your pet! One pet maximum, either a cat or a dog. $200 pet deposit (refundable), and $25 pet rent per month.



Heat, water, gas, sewer, trash, association dues, lawn care, and snow removal are all INCLUDED in rent!



Bedroom - 11x14 - 154 sq ft

Living Room - 12x18 - 216 sq ft

Dining Room - 7x8 - 56 sq ft

Kitchen - 8x8 - 64 sq ft

Closet - 5x7 - 35 sq ft



Rental requirements:



This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs

One pet, either one cat or one dog.

No smoking

Max 2 of occupants

Available July 6th

No garage, off-street reserved parking spot, on-street parking



Income must be 3x the amount of rent

No evictions

No criminal history

Good rental history

Application fee is $40 per adult



Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478