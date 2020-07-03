3142 Girard Avenue South

Amenities

Available December 1st for a 9-month lease through the end of August.



In the heart of Uptown, this main level unit was just renovated and has a classic charm with fresh paint and beautiful hardwood floors. There are 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with tons of extra living space. Shared laundry is in the basement and 1 surface parking space is included in rent. The best part about this unit is the location, just 2 blocks from Lake St and Hennepin and less than a 1/2 mile from Lake Calhoun.



Utilities included: water, sewer, and trash. Tenants pay gas and electric utilities.



Pet fees are $50 / month per pet. No additional pet deposit.



Ideal applicant:

- 600+ credit score

- 3x monthly rent for combined income

- No felonies

- No evictions



View 3D Tour before the in-person showing:



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=tW8fThdz8X6



Contact Jack at (612) 499-1294 or jack@oneshot.management to schedule a showing.