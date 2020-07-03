All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated January 2 2020 at 10:07 PM

3142 Girard Avenue South

3142 Girard Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3142 Girard Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
CARAG

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available December 1st for a 9-month lease through the end of August.

In the heart of Uptown, this main level unit was just renovated and has a classic charm with fresh paint and beautiful hardwood floors. There are 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with tons of extra living space. Shared laundry is in the basement and 1 surface parking space is included in rent. The best part about this unit is the location, just 2 blocks from Lake St and Hennepin and less than a 1/2 mile from Lake Calhoun.

Utilities included: water, sewer, and trash. Tenants pay gas and electric utilities.

Pet fees are $50 / month per pet. No additional pet deposit.

Ideal applicant:
- 600+ credit score
- 3x monthly rent for combined income
- No felonies
- No evictions

View 3D Tour before the in-person showing:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=tW8fThdz8X6

Contact Jack at (612) 499-1294 or jack@oneshot.management to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3142 Girard Avenue South have any available units?
3142 Girard Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3142 Girard Avenue South have?
Some of 3142 Girard Avenue South's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3142 Girard Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
3142 Girard Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3142 Girard Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 3142 Girard Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 3142 Girard Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 3142 Girard Avenue South offers parking.
Does 3142 Girard Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3142 Girard Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3142 Girard Avenue South have a pool?
No, 3142 Girard Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 3142 Girard Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 3142 Girard Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 3142 Girard Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3142 Girard Avenue South has units with dishwashers.

