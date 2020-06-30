3129 Clinton Avenue - A

Amenities
"Offering lease end date of 4/26/2021
***At this time, all of our showings on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time. After you have scheduled your showing for your preferred date and time, you will receive an email and calendar request with the login information for your Virtual Showing. Showings available on Wednesday and Saturday will be in-person showings with Social Distancing practices enforced. ***"
Come check out this Fully Remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom upper unit in Duplex. Located in Powderhorn neighborhood.
Pet Policy: Dog welcome with $500 non-refundable pet fee, Cats welcome with $200 non-refundable pet fee. Management approval required.
Additional screening criteria: Standard.
Parking: Street parking, also has some parking available in the back.
Laundry: Washer/Dryer in Unit.
Appliances: Fridge, electric range, dishwasher and microwave
Upper level of duplex
Tenants pay gas and electric. Owner pays water, sewer, and trash.