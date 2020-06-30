All apartments in Minneapolis
3129 Clinton Avenue - A

3129 Clinton Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3129 Clinton Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Central

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
"Offering lease end date of 4/26/2021
***At this time, all of our showings on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time. After you have scheduled your showing for your preferred date and time, you will receive an email and calendar request with the login information for your Virtual Showing. Showings available on Wednesday and Saturday will be in-person showings with Social Distancing practices enforced. ***"
Come check out this Fully Remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom upper unit in Duplex. Located in Powderhorn neighborhood.
Pet Policy: Dog welcome with $500 non-refundable pet fee, Cats welcome with $200 non-refundable pet fee. Management approval required.
Additional screening criteria: Standard.
Parking: Street parking, also has some parking available in the back.
Laundry: Washer/Dryer in Unit.
Appliances: Fridge, electric range, dishwasher and microwave
Upper level of duplex
Tenants pay gas and electric. Owner pays water, sewer, and trash.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3129 Clinton Avenue - A have any available units?
3129 Clinton Avenue - A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3129 Clinton Avenue - A have?
Some of 3129 Clinton Avenue - A's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3129 Clinton Avenue - A currently offering any rent specials?
3129 Clinton Avenue - A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3129 Clinton Avenue - A pet-friendly?
Yes, 3129 Clinton Avenue - A is pet friendly.
Does 3129 Clinton Avenue - A offer parking?
Yes, 3129 Clinton Avenue - A offers parking.
Does 3129 Clinton Avenue - A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3129 Clinton Avenue - A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3129 Clinton Avenue - A have a pool?
No, 3129 Clinton Avenue - A does not have a pool.
Does 3129 Clinton Avenue - A have accessible units?
No, 3129 Clinton Avenue - A does not have accessible units.
Does 3129 Clinton Avenue - A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3129 Clinton Avenue - A has units with dishwashers.

