3129 Clinton Avenue - A

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

"Offering lease end date of 4/26/2021

***At this time, all of our showings on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time. After you have scheduled your showing for your preferred date and time, you will receive an email and calendar request with the login information for your Virtual Showing. Showings available on Wednesday and Saturday will be in-person showings with Social Distancing practices enforced. ***"

Come check out this Fully Remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom upper unit in Duplex. Located in Powderhorn neighborhood.

Pet Policy: Dog welcome with $500 non-refundable pet fee, Cats welcome with $200 non-refundable pet fee. Management approval required.

Additional screening criteria: Standard.

Parking: Street parking, also has some parking available in the back.

Laundry: Washer/Dryer in Unit.

Appliances: Fridge, electric range, dishwasher and microwave

Upper level of duplex

Tenants pay gas and electric. Owner pays water, sewer, and trash.