Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 3128 Hennepin Ave. S, Unit 102.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3128 Hennepin Ave. S, Unit 102
Last updated August 14 2019 at 7:32 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3128 Hennepin Ave. S, Unit 102
3128 Hennepin Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
East Calhoun
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3128 Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55408
East Calhoun
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Uptown condo in the heart of Uptown. Walk to the lakes, shopping, restaurants. Comes with 1 garage spot
Condo complex in the heat of Uptown Mineapolis.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3128 Hennepin Ave. S, Unit 102 have any available units?
3128 Hennepin Ave. S, Unit 102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Minneapolis, MN
.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Minneapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3128 Hennepin Ave. S, Unit 102 have?
Some of 3128 Hennepin Ave. S, Unit 102's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3128 Hennepin Ave. S, Unit 102 currently offering any rent specials?
3128 Hennepin Ave. S, Unit 102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3128 Hennepin Ave. S, Unit 102 pet-friendly?
No, 3128 Hennepin Ave. S, Unit 102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Minneapolis
.
Does 3128 Hennepin Ave. S, Unit 102 offer parking?
Yes, 3128 Hennepin Ave. S, Unit 102 offers parking.
Does 3128 Hennepin Ave. S, Unit 102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3128 Hennepin Ave. S, Unit 102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3128 Hennepin Ave. S, Unit 102 have a pool?
No, 3128 Hennepin Ave. S, Unit 102 does not have a pool.
Does 3128 Hennepin Ave. S, Unit 102 have accessible units?
No, 3128 Hennepin Ave. S, Unit 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 3128 Hennepin Ave. S, Unit 102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3128 Hennepin Ave. S, Unit 102 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Move Cross Country
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Tula
3009 Holmes Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
SoPHI
811 E Lake Street E
Minneapolis, MN 55407
Oaks Hiawatha Station
4540 Snelling Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55406
Westwood Apartments
3708, 3720, 3620 W 32nd St
Minneapolis, MN 55416
The Bryant
2101 Bryant Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55405
7 West
1800 Washington Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55454
Maverick
120 Hennepin Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
The Miles Uptown
2837 Dupont Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Similar Pages
Minneapolis 1 Bedrooms
Minneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with Parking
Minneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Paul, MN
St. Louis Park, MN
Bloomington, MN
Plymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MN
Burnsville, MN
Brooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MN
Edina, MN
Minnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MN
Eagan, MN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Whittier
Loring Park
Marcy Holmes
Warehouse District
Downtown West
Uptown
Elliot Park
Carag
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
Minneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central University
Dunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University