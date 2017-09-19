3120 Hennepin Ave., #107 - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 coffee bar on-site laundry parking

WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT & 1 DESIGNATED PARKING SPOT!



This beautiful, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo is located in the heart of Uptown! Features include wood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, updated lighting and a brand new washer/dryer combo in unit. Off street parking available. Wall unit A/C included. Walk to restaurants, bars, coffee shops, shopping! Lake Calhoun & more! This is a must see!



Lease Terms:



$995 Security deposit is equal to one month's rent and due at approval of application time. Heat, garbage, water, basic cable, snow and lawn care are included. Tenant is only responsible for electric. Cats may be accepted with the owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for Section 8.



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

Beautiful 1BR/1BA Condo in the hear of Uptown!