All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 3120 Hennepin Ave., #107 - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3120 Hennepin Ave., #107 - 1
Last updated January 2 2020 at 10:07 PM

3120 Hennepin Ave., #107 - 1

3120 Hennepin Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3120 Hennepin Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
East Calhoun

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT & 1 DESIGNATED PARKING SPOT!

This beautiful, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo is located in the heart of Uptown! Features include wood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, updated lighting and a brand new washer/dryer combo in unit. Off street parking available. Wall unit A/C included. Walk to restaurants, bars, coffee shops, shopping! Lake Calhoun & more! This is a must see!

Lease Terms:

$995 Security deposit is equal to one month's rent and due at approval of application time. Heat, garbage, water, basic cable, snow and lawn care are included. Tenant is only responsible for electric. Cats may be accepted with the owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for Section 8.

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Beautiful 1BR/1BA Condo in the hear of Uptown!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3120 Hennepin Ave., #107 - 1 have any available units?
3120 Hennepin Ave., #107 - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3120 Hennepin Ave., #107 - 1 have?
Some of 3120 Hennepin Ave., #107 - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3120 Hennepin Ave., #107 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3120 Hennepin Ave., #107 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3120 Hennepin Ave., #107 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3120 Hennepin Ave., #107 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3120 Hennepin Ave., #107 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3120 Hennepin Ave., #107 - 1 offers parking.
Does 3120 Hennepin Ave., #107 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3120 Hennepin Ave., #107 - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3120 Hennepin Ave., #107 - 1 have a pool?
No, 3120 Hennepin Ave., #107 - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3120 Hennepin Ave., #107 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3120 Hennepin Ave., #107 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3120 Hennepin Ave., #107 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3120 Hennepin Ave., #107 - 1 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Variant
315 N 7th Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
The Murals of LynLake
2833 Lyndale Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Sydney Hall/Dinkydome
310 15th Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55455
The Nic on Fifth
465 Nicollet Mall
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Gurley Lofts
254 9th Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55403
215 Oak Grove
215 Oak Grove St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Green on 4th
2949 4th St SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Loring Park Apartments
1300 Yale Pl
Minneapolis, MN 55403

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University