All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 3104 4th Avenue South - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3104 4th Avenue South - 2
Last updated March 21 2020 at 5:17 AM

3104 4th Avenue South - 2

3104 4th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3104 4th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Central

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Don't miss out! Fully remodeled 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom unit with hardwood flooring. - $1195 Fully remodeled 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom unit in a 4-plex building. Brand new appliances, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry. This area has much to offer! Located in the Powderhorn neighborhood you will be right off of Lake street, with easy access to the Uptown area, Powderhorn Park, and many other amazing shops and restaurants.
Offering lease end date of 4/26/2021
Pet Policy: No Dogs. Cats ok with $100 Non-Refundable fee. Vet records must prove the pet is current on shots.
Additional screening criteria: Standard.
Parking: Street parking, also has some parking available in the back.
Laundry: In Unit.
Appliances: Fridge, Electric range, microwave, laundry in unit.
Lower level unit in a 4-plex building.
Tenants pay gas and electric. Owner pays water, sewer, and trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3104 4th Avenue South - 2 have any available units?
3104 4th Avenue South - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3104 4th Avenue South - 2 have?
Some of 3104 4th Avenue South - 2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3104 4th Avenue South - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3104 4th Avenue South - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3104 4th Avenue South - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3104 4th Avenue South - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 3104 4th Avenue South - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 3104 4th Avenue South - 2 offers parking.
Does 3104 4th Avenue South - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3104 4th Avenue South - 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3104 4th Avenue South - 2 have a pool?
No, 3104 4th Avenue South - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3104 4th Avenue South - 2 have accessible units?
No, 3104 4th Avenue South - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3104 4th Avenue South - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3104 4th Avenue South - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cedars 94
2220 E Franklin Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55406
Income Restricted- Bottineau Commons
1808 University Ave NE
Minneapolis, MN 55418
Sydney Hall/Dinkydome
310 15th Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55455
The Nic on Fifth
465 Nicollet Mall
Minneapolis, MN 55401
FIT Apartments
515 E Grant St
Minneapolis, MN 55404
700 Central
700 Central Ave NE
Minneapolis, MN 55413
Fremont Apartments
3300 Fremont Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Westwood Apartments
3708, 3720, 3620 W 32nd St
Minneapolis, MN 55416

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University