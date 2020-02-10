3104 4th Avenue South - 2

Amenities

Don't miss out! Fully remodeled 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom unit with hardwood flooring. - $1195 Fully remodeled 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom unit in a 4-plex building. Brand new appliances, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry. This area has much to offer! Located in the Powderhorn neighborhood you will be right off of Lake street, with easy access to the Uptown area, Powderhorn Park, and many other amazing shops and restaurants.

Offering lease end date of 4/26/2021

Pet Policy: No Dogs. Cats ok with $100 Non-Refundable fee. Vet records must prove the pet is current on shots.

Additional screening criteria: Standard.

Parking: Street parking, also has some parking available in the back.

Laundry: In Unit.

Appliances: Fridge, Electric range, microwave, laundry in unit.

Lower level unit in a 4-plex building.

Tenants pay gas and electric. Owner pays water, sewer, and trash.