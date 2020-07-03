All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3100 East 45th Street

3100 East 45th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3100 East 45th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55406
Ericsson

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
pet friendly
Welcome to a fantastic home that has been updated from top to bottom! Available for an immediate move in, this 2 bedroom home in South Minneapolis is near the light rail, Lake Nokomis/Hiawatha, and MSP airport. New hardwoods and carpet are in every room. The kitchen's been updated too with new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and paint. Downstairs you'll find a gorgeous laundry room and plenty of room for storage. A new garage was built in 2015. Tenants responsible for all utilities. Deposit = 1 month of rent. Sorry but pets are on longer allowed at the property. $55 application fee and $150 lease signing fee. Schedule a showing online at (copy and paste url) hagemanrealty.rentfeeder.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3100 East 45th Street have any available units?
3100 East 45th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3100 East 45th Street have?
Some of 3100 East 45th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3100 East 45th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3100 East 45th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3100 East 45th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3100 East 45th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3100 East 45th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3100 East 45th Street offers parking.
Does 3100 East 45th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3100 East 45th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3100 East 45th Street have a pool?
No, 3100 East 45th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3100 East 45th Street have accessible units?
No, 3100 East 45th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3100 East 45th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3100 East 45th Street has units with dishwashers.

