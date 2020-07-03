3100 East 45th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry garage pet friendly

Welcome to a fantastic home that has been updated from top to bottom! Available for an immediate move in, this 2 bedroom home in South Minneapolis is near the light rail, Lake Nokomis/Hiawatha, and MSP airport. New hardwoods and carpet are in every room. The kitchen's been updated too with new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and paint. Downstairs you'll find a gorgeous laundry room and plenty of room for storage. A new garage was built in 2015. Tenants responsible for all utilities. Deposit = 1 month of rent. Sorry but pets are on longer allowed at the property. $55 application fee and $150 lease signing fee. Schedule a showing online at (copy and paste url) hagemanrealty.rentfeeder.com