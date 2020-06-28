3058 Lake Shore Dr A

Amenities

1 Bedroom West Calhoun Condo Available 9/1



Perfectly located condo on the edge of Uptown, within walking distance to Cedar Lake, Lake of the Isles, Lake Bde Maka Ska, Calhoun Commons and the Greenway. Open concept. Pet friendly. One garage parking space included, along with off-street parking for guests. Other property highlights: wood-burning fireplace, two private decks, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, air conditioning, vinyl plank flooring, intercom/buzzer entry, and plenty of storage.

