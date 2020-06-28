All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:39 AM

3058 Lake Shore Dr A

3058 Lake Shore Dr · (612) 655-4711
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3058 Lake Shore Dr, Minneapolis, MN 55416
West Calhoun

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit A · Avail. Sep 1

$1,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 763 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unit A Available 09/01/20 1 Bedroom West Calhoun Condo Available 9/1 - Property Id: 151131

Perfectly located condo on the edge of Uptown, within walking distance to Cedar Lake, Lake of the Isles, Lake Bde Maka Ska, Calhoun Commons and the Greenway. Open concept. Pet friendly. One garage parking space included, along with off-street parking for guests. Other property highlights: wood-burning fireplace, two private decks, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, air conditioning, vinyl plank flooring, intercom/buzzer entry, and plenty of storage.
Property Id 151131

(RLNE5884178)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3058 Lake Shore Dr A have any available units?
3058 Lake Shore Dr A has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3058 Lake Shore Dr A have?
Some of 3058 Lake Shore Dr A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3058 Lake Shore Dr A currently offering any rent specials?
3058 Lake Shore Dr A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3058 Lake Shore Dr A pet-friendly?
Yes, 3058 Lake Shore Dr A is pet friendly.
Does 3058 Lake Shore Dr A offer parking?
Yes, 3058 Lake Shore Dr A offers parking.
Does 3058 Lake Shore Dr A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3058 Lake Shore Dr A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3058 Lake Shore Dr A have a pool?
No, 3058 Lake Shore Dr A does not have a pool.
Does 3058 Lake Shore Dr A have accessible units?
No, 3058 Lake Shore Dr A does not have accessible units.
Does 3058 Lake Shore Dr A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3058 Lake Shore Dr A has units with dishwashers.
