All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 3033 E Calhoun Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3033 E Calhoun Parkway
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:48 AM

3033 E Calhoun Parkway

3033 West Calhoun Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Uptown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3033 West Calhoun Parkway, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
coffee bar
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Fully furnished lake condo IN UPTOWN. INCLUDES ONE CAR GARAGE. This condo is one of the few that is located directly on the lake. Avail. NOW. It is an owner occupied building and very quiet. If you work hard during the week this offers much to live for on the weekends. Uptown is such a fun place to live with Bars and Restaurants right at your doorstep along with Grocery Stores, Coffee shops and Cafes.The condo is fully furnished with upscale furniture, all kitchen and necessities down to the sheets & towels. The garage in the alley is attached to the building and extra garage at a cost if needed for additional vehicle. There are two bikes included for the condo to ride the lake in the spring and summer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3033 E Calhoun Parkway have any available units?
3033 E Calhoun Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3033 E Calhoun Parkway have?
Some of 3033 E Calhoun Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3033 E Calhoun Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
3033 E Calhoun Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3033 E Calhoun Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 3033 E Calhoun Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3033 E Calhoun Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 3033 E Calhoun Parkway offers parking.
Does 3033 E Calhoun Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3033 E Calhoun Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3033 E Calhoun Parkway have a pool?
No, 3033 E Calhoun Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 3033 E Calhoun Parkway have accessible units?
No, 3033 E Calhoun Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 3033 E Calhoun Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3033 E Calhoun Parkway has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

365 Nicollet
365 Nicollet Mall
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Foundry Lake Street
3118 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55416
The Shoreham
3030 France Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55416
KMS Calhoun Apartments
2893 Knox Ave. S.
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Gibson
703 SE Central Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55414
700 Central
700 Central Ave NE
Minneapolis, MN 55413
Westwood Apartments
3708, 3720, 3620 W 32nd St
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Nordhaus
315 1st Ave NE
Minneapolis, MN 55413

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University