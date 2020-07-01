3033 E Calhoun Parkway

Amenities

Fully furnished lake condo IN UPTOWN. INCLUDES ONE CAR GARAGE. This condo is one of the few that is located directly on the lake. Avail. NOW. It is an owner occupied building and very quiet. If you work hard during the week this offers much to live for on the weekends. Uptown is such a fun place to live with Bars and Restaurants right at your doorstep along with Grocery Stores, Coffee shops and Cafes.The condo is fully furnished with upscale furniture, all kitchen and necessities down to the sheets & towels. The garage in the alley is attached to the building and extra garage at a cost if needed for additional vehicle. There are two bikes included for the condo to ride the lake in the spring and summer.