3033 E Calhoun Parkway

Fully furnished lake condo IN UPTOWN for someone who is relocating to Minneapolis and working near downtown. INCLUDES ONE CAR GARAGE. This condo is one of the few that is located directly on the lake. Avail. NOW. It is an owner occupied building and very quiet. If you work hard during the week this offers much to live for on the weekends. Uptown is such a fun place to live with Bars and Restaurants right at your doorstep along with Grocery Stores, Coffee shops and Cafes.There are two bikes included for the condo to ride the lake in the spring and summer.