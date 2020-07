Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Be the first to see this completely renovated property! This lower level unit has 2-beds, 1-bath, 1200 sq ft.- Everything is new! Features: new updated finishes, white kitchen cabinets granite counter tops SS appliances, updated bathrooms, new furnace and AC for each unit, shared washer/dryer. Includes 1 garage stall 2-blocks off Lyndale and Lake. Don't miss out on this affordable option in a terrific location.