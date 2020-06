Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming one level home in the Longfellow neighborhood conveniently located just off Lake St., Hiawatha Ave., and near downtown. This home has been updated throughout including new flooring, fresh paint, new stainless steel appliances, countertops, cabinets, updated bathroom and more. It also includes vaulted ceiling and ceiling fan in the spacious living room, and a porch. Call for more information.