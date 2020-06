Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

5 bedroom house in Minneapolis - Priced to Move!!



This is a wonderfully updated 5 bedroom house in Minneapolis! Only 8-10 min from downtown Minneapolis!



The house features beautiful hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen with stainless appliances,large living room, main floor laundry, and much more!! Set up a showing now! This won't last long!



Elite Property Management Group

763-445-2639

elitepropmgmt.com



