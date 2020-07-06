All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated April 28 2020 at 12:17 AM

2813 Grand Avenue South - 2

2813 Grand Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2813 Grand Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Whittier

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Bright and beautiful! This Duplex gives such a warm welcome and makes you feel right at home. This upper unit has front and back door entrances. Wood laminate floors throughout the unit. The kitchen offers a breakfast bar and lots of cabinet storage. Separate dining area that's full of tall windows. The living room is large and is surrounded by more large windows, allowing for amazing sunlight, and features a charming adjacent room with a built in desk/office area. There are two bedrooms and one bathroom. The large bathroom features double sinks, two walls of mirrors, a tub/shower combination and a lot of extra cabinet space. Both bedrooms are very well sized, both with mirrored closets The back entrance is off the kitchen and walks out to a good-sized mudroom area with another large window. The staircase is extra wide which makes it easier for moving furniture in and out. The fenced in yard has a spacious deck in the back that is shared between tenants. Two designated parking spots are included in the back, along with on-street parking in the front. Located in a great neighborhood, just minutes from Uptown and all the lakes. Minneapolis School District.

Due to Covid-19, in person showings are not allowed at this time. However, you can take a video tour by visiting my Youtube Channel at https://youtu.be/Bw-gixqMs-s.

Lease Terms: $1500 Security Deposit. Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Garage and electric are included. Tenant is responsible for the rest of the utilities. Snow removal is provided, or can be done by the tenant for a rent compensation. Small pets may be accepted based on the owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for Section 8.

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Remodeled Duplex w/ Great Outdoor Space and Off Street Parking!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2813 Grand Avenue South - 2 have any available units?
2813 Grand Avenue South - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2813 Grand Avenue South - 2 have?
Some of 2813 Grand Avenue South - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2813 Grand Avenue South - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2813 Grand Avenue South - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2813 Grand Avenue South - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2813 Grand Avenue South - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 2813 Grand Avenue South - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 2813 Grand Avenue South - 2 offers parking.
Does 2813 Grand Avenue South - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2813 Grand Avenue South - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2813 Grand Avenue South - 2 have a pool?
No, 2813 Grand Avenue South - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2813 Grand Avenue South - 2 have accessible units?
No, 2813 Grand Avenue South - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2813 Grand Avenue South - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2813 Grand Avenue South - 2 has units with dishwashers.

