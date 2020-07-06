2813 Grand Avenue South - 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

Bright and beautiful! This Duplex gives such a warm welcome and makes you feel right at home. This upper unit has front and back door entrances. Wood laminate floors throughout the unit. The kitchen offers a breakfast bar and lots of cabinet storage. Separate dining area that's full of tall windows. The living room is large and is surrounded by more large windows, allowing for amazing sunlight, and features a charming adjacent room with a built in desk/office area. There are two bedrooms and one bathroom. The large bathroom features double sinks, two walls of mirrors, a tub/shower combination and a lot of extra cabinet space. Both bedrooms are very well sized, both with mirrored closets The back entrance is off the kitchen and walks out to a good-sized mudroom area with another large window. The staircase is extra wide which makes it easier for moving furniture in and out. The fenced in yard has a spacious deck in the back that is shared between tenants. Two designated parking spots are included in the back, along with on-street parking in the front. Located in a great neighborhood, just minutes from Uptown and all the lakes. Minneapolis School District.



Due to Covid-19, in person showings are not allowed at this time. However, you can take a video tour by visiting my Youtube Channel at https://youtu.be/Bw-gixqMs-s.



Lease Terms: $1500 Security Deposit. Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Garage and electric are included. Tenant is responsible for the rest of the utilities. Snow removal is provided, or can be done by the tenant for a rent compensation. Small pets may be accepted based on the owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for Section 8.



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

Remodeled Duplex w/ Great Outdoor Space and Off Street Parking!