Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage coffee bar fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking garage

2810 Bryant Ave S Available 03/01/20 Beautiful Single Family Home Uptown Mpls (Lyn-Lake) - House is located within walking distance of everything Uptown Minneapolis has to offer, coffee shops, my favorite...The Woullet Bakery has the best burnt orange mocha on the planet, restaurants.... Lago Tacos and the Egg and I, Pubs...The Herkimer is a microbrewery and the Handy is their signature brew, and blocks from Cub Foods. The green way is perfect for walks and biking. Metro transportation is a hop and a skip away, you can access a bus to anywhere you want to get to in the city. Urban living has never been more convenient and charming.



The home boasts beautiful flawless hardwood floors, a kitchen island, exposed brick, partially finished basement, fireplace and built-ins. We allow fur babies with a extra deposit and monthly pet rent.



The yard is partially fenced in with a large kids play structure, double garage, and a large spacious deck.



* Please note our residential properties are not available to be rented for business purposes including residential group homes



(RLNE5514525)