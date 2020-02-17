All apartments in Minneapolis
2810 Bryant Ave S
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:22 AM

2810 Bryant Ave S

2810 Bryant Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2810 Bryant Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Lyn Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
2810 Bryant Ave S Available 03/01/20 Beautiful Single Family Home Uptown Mpls (Lyn-Lake) - House is located within walking distance of everything Uptown Minneapolis has to offer, coffee shops, my favorite...The Woullet Bakery has the best burnt orange mocha on the planet, restaurants.... Lago Tacos and the Egg and I, Pubs...The Herkimer is a microbrewery and the Handy is their signature brew, and blocks from Cub Foods. The green way is perfect for walks and biking. Metro transportation is a hop and a skip away, you can access a bus to anywhere you want to get to in the city. Urban living has never been more convenient and charming.

The home boasts beautiful flawless hardwood floors, a kitchen island, exposed brick, partially finished basement, fireplace and built-ins. We allow fur babies with a extra deposit and monthly pet rent.

The yard is partially fenced in with a large kids play structure, double garage, and a large spacious deck.

* Please note our residential properties are not available to be rented for business purposes including residential group homes

(RLNE5514525)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2810 Bryant Ave S have any available units?
2810 Bryant Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2810 Bryant Ave S have?
Some of 2810 Bryant Ave S's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2810 Bryant Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
2810 Bryant Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2810 Bryant Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2810 Bryant Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 2810 Bryant Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 2810 Bryant Ave S offers parking.
Does 2810 Bryant Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2810 Bryant Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2810 Bryant Ave S have a pool?
No, 2810 Bryant Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 2810 Bryant Ave S have accessible units?
No, 2810 Bryant Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 2810 Bryant Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2810 Bryant Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
