2743 Grand St NE - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

Fully furnished 3 Bedroom 1 bath ready for you to move in!

This lower unit of a duplex has recently just been renovated with a new open floor plan. Close to bars, restaurants, & breweries. Just a stones throw from the river. Available immediately



-Brand new flooring throughout.

-New Kitchen and updated bathroom

-Remodeled bathroom with new tile and fixtures.

-Home has washer and dryer in unit

-Partially Fenced in backyard

-Walking distance to bus lines, shopping and restaurants.



Rent $1500/mo, security deposit $1500.



.Refrigerator

.Stove/oven - gas

.Central heat

.Central A/C

.On & off Street parking



Fully furnished - ready to move in

.A queen memory foam mattress in each bedroom

.Complete kitchen setup will all cooking utensils, pots/pans, dishes, and silverware provided



Lease Terms

.Pets negotiable

.Tenant responsible for all utilities

.Flexible lease length - as short as 30 days

.One month security deposit

.No smoking building

.Not section 8 approved



-Tenants must meet the following requirements to be considered for tenancy pass credit/background check, no UD's/ evictions or felonies for past 7 yrs, have verifible income, have credit score of 650 or higher, and have good rental history to be considered. $50 application fee.



To set up a showing please visit



https://showmojo.com/l/a6817a704b



Rascoinvestments.com

up/down duplex