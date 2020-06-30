All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 2743 Grand St NE - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
2743 Grand St NE - 1
Last updated March 24 2020 at 4:42 AM

2743 Grand St NE - 1

2743 Northeast Grand Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2743 Northeast Grand Street, Minneapolis, MN 55418
Marshall Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Fully furnished 3 Bedroom 1 bath ready for you to move in!
This lower unit of a duplex has recently just been renovated with a new open floor plan. Close to bars, restaurants, & breweries. Just a stones throw from the river. Available immediately

-Brand new flooring throughout.
-New Kitchen and updated bathroom
-Remodeled bathroom with new tile and fixtures.
-Home has washer and dryer in unit
-Partially Fenced in backyard
-Walking distance to bus lines, shopping and restaurants.

Rent $1500/mo, security deposit $1500.

.Refrigerator
.Stove/oven - gas
.Central heat
.Central A/C
.On & off Street parking

Fully furnished - ready to move in
.A queen memory foam mattress in each bedroom
.Complete kitchen setup will all cooking utensils, pots/pans, dishes, and silverware provided

Lease Terms
.Pets negotiable
.Tenant responsible for all utilities
.Flexible lease length - as short as 30 days
.One month security deposit
.No smoking building
.Not section 8 approved

-Tenants must meet the following requirements to be considered for tenancy pass credit/background check, no UD's/ evictions or felonies for past 7 yrs, have verifible income, have credit score of 650 or higher, and have good rental history to be considered. $50 application fee.

To set up a showing please visit

https://showmojo.com/l/a6817a704b

Rascoinvestments.com
up/down duplex

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2743 Grand St NE - 1 have any available units?
2743 Grand St NE - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2743 Grand St NE - 1 have?
Some of 2743 Grand St NE - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2743 Grand St NE - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2743 Grand St NE - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2743 Grand St NE - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2743 Grand St NE - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 2743 Grand St NE - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2743 Grand St NE - 1 offers parking.
Does 2743 Grand St NE - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2743 Grand St NE - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2743 Grand St NE - 1 have a pool?
No, 2743 Grand St NE - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2743 Grand St NE - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2743 Grand St NE - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2743 Grand St NE - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2743 Grand St NE - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage Landing
415 N 1st St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
The Minneapolis 220
2611 Pleasant Avenue S #201
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Income Restricted- Bottineau Commons
1808 University Ave NE
Minneapolis, MN 55418
Solhavn / Soltva / NoLo Flats
602 North 1st St.
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Gibson
703 SE Central Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Edge on Oak
313 SE Oak St
Minneapolis, MN 55414
The Fremont
2825 Fremont Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Smyth Lofts
212 North 2nd Street
Minneapolis, MN 55401

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University