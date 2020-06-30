2743 Grand St NE - 1

Amenities
Fully furnished 3 Bedroom 1 bath ready for you to move in!
This lower unit of a duplex has recently just been renovated with a new open floor plan. Close to bars, restaurants, & breweries. Just a stones throw from the river. Available immediately
-Brand new flooring throughout.
-New Kitchen and updated bathroom
-Remodeled bathroom with new tile and fixtures.
-Home has washer and dryer in unit
-Partially Fenced in backyard
-Walking distance to bus lines, shopping and restaurants.
Rent $1500/mo, security deposit $1500.
.Refrigerator
.Stove/oven - gas
.Central heat
.Central A/C
.On & off Street parking
Fully furnished - ready to move in
.A queen memory foam mattress in each bedroom
.Complete kitchen setup will all cooking utensils, pots/pans, dishes, and silverware provided
Lease Terms
.Pets negotiable
.Tenant responsible for all utilities
.Flexible lease length - as short as 30 days
.One month security deposit
.No smoking building
.Not section 8 approved
-Tenants must meet the following requirements to be considered for tenancy pass credit/background check, no UD's/ evictions or felonies for past 7 yrs, have verifible income, have credit score of 650 or higher, and have good rental history to be considered. $50 application fee.
To set up a showing please visit
https://showmojo.com/l/a6817a704b
Rascoinvestments.com
up/down duplex